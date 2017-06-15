Christie Launches New Access Series of LCD Panels

Providing commercial-grade quality at consumer-based pricing, the new Chr​istie® Access Series of LCD panels feature UHD resolution and USB playback in a flexible and reliable package. Debuting at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Fla., June 14-16, perfect for meeting rooms and retail applications, all four panels feature an OPS slot and with the optional touch overlay, the Access Series provides an interactive solution for dynamic presentations in meeting rooms, higher education or engaging retail applications such as menu boards.

The Christie Access Series includes 55 and 65-inch models designed for 16/7 operation. For customers looking for a larger display, both portrait and landscape mode, and 24/7 run times, Christie Access Series offers 75 and 86-inch models, which are perfect for high-use settings like hotel lobbies, airport terminals, and mission-critical environments such as control rooms.

“Whether it’s an important update in the corporate boardroom or announcing the latest promotions throughout your business, you want your message to be seen and heard,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager, Christie. “With the Christie Access Series of LCD displays, it’s easy to tell your story in a clear, impactful way.”

Backed by Christie’s industry-leading service and support, the Christie Access Series panels are being introduced initially to select markets worldwide. Customers are urged to speak to their Christie sales representatives to determine availability in their area.

