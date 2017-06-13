Maintaining a current NERC compliance program keeps us in compliance and audit ready. - Stated the client

Recently, a registered entity in the northeastern U.S. provided its regional entity with its guided self-certification. This registered entity is a Certrec client who maintains their NERC compliance current at all times as a living program. As a result, the time required to prepare the guided self-certification was minimal as RSAWs, procedures, and evidence were readily available and up-to-date. After reviewing the registered entity’s submittal, the regulator communicated that the client was in full compliance.

“Maintaining a current NERC compliance program keeps us in compliance and audit ready. Instead of the mad dash to prepare for an audit, data submittals, or self-certification; we are prepared with minimal effort, allowing our team to focus on our core business,” stated the client. “The additional benefit of a robust NERC compliance program is that management gains visibility of our team, programs, and compliance.”

An unprepared registered entity may discover the need to self-report rather than easily and rapidly responding to the regulator’s request for self-certification.

Background - The registered entity, with Generator Owner and Generator Operator functions, recognized the importance and cost savings of an established, always current NERC compliance program. The registered entity recognized very early that they lacked sufficient resources to manage their NERC Compliance program. Certrec was chosen to support them by providing the necessary regulatory expertise to help the registered entity achieve their goal of continuous compliance.

Significant savings - Many registered entities, as well as regional entities, invest significant resources in the self-certification process and guided self-certifications. Initially, the registered entity organizes and reviews relevant procedures, policies, and evidence. Depending upon the current NERC compliance program, this process may be relatively simple or it could involve several people locating test results, training information, and other needed evidence. If a violation is discovered, the self-certification process may result in a self-report. Once the self-certification package is submitted to the regional entity, the review process begins. Depending upon the quality of the self-certification package and supporting evidence, the regional entity may request clarifications or additional information or not.

When all aspects are considered, the registered entity and the regional entity may each have invested thousands of dollars in resources to prepare for a guided self-certification effort.

Determine current state of regulatory program - Many registered entities may find preparation of a guided self-certification challenging due to the dynamic, and, sometimes, complex technical nature of the associated regulations. Often these regulations can be misunderstood, and, in some cases, may go unnoticed by the registered entity. A proven regulatory program can provide significant savings. NERC pays close attention to entities that historically experience challenges in compliance, adding more frequent audits, increased in-depth reviews, and, possibly, fines.

With Certrec your NERC work is done once and done right.

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support

services in the electric power industry. With over 1,200 cumulative years of direct industry experience

(including nuclear, fossil, and renewables), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process.