Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America (OBPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their joint, neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces the addition of Dallas PRP and Stem Cell Institute to its orthopedic network. The Institute was founded by board certified orthopedic surgeons to provide the full range of nonsurgical and surgical options to patients with orthopedic conditions. The Institute specializes in state of the art nonsurgical orthobiologic injections for conditions such as arthritis, joint pain, and sports injuries.

PRP in the name of the Institute stands for platelet-rich-plasma. PRP comes from the patient's own blood and harnesses the body's own healing potential to decrease pain and stimulate healing where it is injected. Stem cell therapies are used to help regenerate and heal tissues and to treat degenerative conditions. In a fifteen-minute office procedure under local anesthesia, the surgeon takes bone marrow from the patient’s iliac crest and then injects the stem cells via ultrasound guidance into the joint or site of injury being treated.

“We know there are a lot of patients with painful, arthritic joints for whom joint replacement is not an option because of their age or other medical conditions,” said founder, Don Buford, MD. “We often are able to decrease pain for these patients in a safe procedure using their own blood or stem cells from their own bone marrow. For many patients, the pain is decreased so much that surgery may not be necessary or may be delayed for years.”

“We selected Dallas PRP and Stem Cell Institute to join our network because of Dr. Don Buford’s patient-centric care and the fact that he is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and can speak to all the options available to patients so they may make the decision that is right for them,” said Brent Wheeler, President of Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. “Orthobiologics is a growing subspecialty field, and we recognize the importance of having qualified medical personnel treat our patients. Dr. Buford and the Institute are the ideal fit for us.”

Dr. Buford attended Stanford University for two years, where was a member of the baseball team and had a double major in economics and human biology. He then transferred to University of Southern California (USC) where he continued his athletic and academic pursuits. After graduation from USC, he signed his first professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles and also enrolled at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical School. After playing professional baseball for 4 years, Dr. Buford finished medical school at UCLA and went into orthopedic surgery residency. He has been in practice in Dallas for 17 years and has been voted multiple times by Dallas area physicians as one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the annual D Magazine "Best Doctors" issue.

“I am pleased that our center was selected to join Orthopedic Centers of America,” said Dr. Buford. “Patients deserve state of the art, unbiased, and accurate medical information so that they may make informed decisions about their health care. I meet directly with every patient to ensure all questions are answered. Through our partnership with Orthopedic Centers of America, we hope to help more patients get back to their active life using state of the art nonsurgical orthobiologic techniques wherever appropriate.”

Learn more about The Dallas PRP and Stem Cell Institute at http://www.dallasprpandstemcell.com

About Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. Orthopedic Centers of America (OC) launched in 2017, forming the new name Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. OBPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine and joint centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com or http://www.orthopediccenters.com Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.