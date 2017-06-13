Axiomatics’ Matt Carter to Speak at the Cloud Identity Summit 2017

Axiomatics Logo

Axiomatics, the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, today announced that Matt Carter, services consultant, will speak at the 8th Annual Cloud Identity Summit (CIS) on Thursday, June 22 at 10:05-10:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Carter’s presentation will cover Dynamic Externalized Authorization in a Microservices World.

CIS is recognized as the world's premier identity industry conference and includes tracks from industry thought leaders, CIOs, executives and practitioners. CIS, founded by PING Identity, serves as a multi-year roadmap to deploy solutions that are here today and built for the future. CIS brings together the brightest minds across the identity and security industry. The summit will take place from June 19 – 22 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Axiomatics is also a silver sponsor of this year’s event and will be exhibiting and sharing product demos at Booth #318.

“As the connected systems and devices we use every day are getting smarter and more prevalent, new business models are materializing at an extraordinary pace and scale,” said Carter. “At CIS, attendees will learn how to ensure their identity and security systems and practices keep pace with and build upon introspective and adaptive technologies like Big Data, IoT, and AI.”

In addition to Carter’s talk, there is a notable expert panel keynote on Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m., covering Identity in Digital Transformation. The keynote panel features Ron Miller, enterprise reporter for TechCrunch, Kaushal Patel, Executive Director, Advisory Services at EY, Jacob Pszonowsky, managing director - cyber at KPMG, Anne Gorman, Sr. Architect, Identity & Access Management at Royal Caribbean, and Don Murphy, Information Security Architect at KeyBank.

CIS attendees will learn how smart identity can make sense of an avalanche of information about users and their devices, delivering better security; smoother, more human experiences; improved business outcomes; all while respecting privacy and data sensitivity. Enhanced usability goes together with reduced fraud and risk.

For more information about Axiomatics, visit http://www.axiomatics.com. To view the CIS conference agenda and sponsor list, visit https://www.cloudidentitysummit.com/en/index.html. Follow the EIC conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #CLOUDIDSUMMIT.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained access control. Axiomatics' solutions are utilized by Global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies around the world to enable digital transformation: share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics provides Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, databases, Big Data, APIs and microservices. To learn more, please visit http://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.