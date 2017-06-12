Arozzi Releases Microphones Optimized for Streaming and Gaming

Colonna Microphones Arozzi’s sole focus in product development is gamers, and live streaming has become an integral part of gaming these days”, says Tomas Andersson, CEO and Founder of Arozzi.

Arozzi, a leader in productivity-enhancing furniture and devices for gaming and eSports, announced today it expands its product line into a new category of USB microphones optimized for streaming and gaming. Sfera, Sfera Pro and Colonna offer studio-quality sound, when streaming, gaming or recording on PCs, Macs and popular gaming consoles.

Sfera uses high-quality condenser capsule technology and custom-made USB connector so users can literally "plug & play", streaming in pro-level quality. Sfera Pro adds three polar patterns (Cardioid, Cardioid -10dB, and Omnidirectional) to allow users to optimize sound quality to their needs. Colonna features classic desktop design in modern colors and is compatible with shock-mount kits.

“Sfera, Sfera Pro and Colonna have been optimized to provide the best possible sound quality while streaming. Of course, they also work great for other audio applications such as podcasting, video voiceovers, and other needs.”

All three microphones will be showcased by Arozzi at E3 in Los Angeles, June 13-15. Available

from Arozzi authorized resellers worldwide beginning August 2017. Pre-orders on

http://www.arozzi.com and http://www.arozzi.se will be open before general availability.

Price:

Sfera US $39.99 / €44.9 (VAT included)

Sfera Pro US $59.99 / €64.9 (VAT included)

Colonna US $99.99 / €99.9 (VAT included)

About Arozzi

Arozzi is a Swedish company founded in 2013. Their products are built in the spirit of eSports

and have ergonomic design with high levels of comfort. Arozzi’s portfolio of productivity

enhancing items for gamers and streamers currently features Arena gaming desk, gaming chairs

and protective eyeware, racing simulator, gaming-optimized microphones, and is constantly

expanding.