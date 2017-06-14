JD Edwards EnterpriseOne - Better, Faster Results

Founded in Texas during 2014 by Jeb Benbow and Mark Dalton, AutoDeploy’s mission was to help JD Edwards users get value out of the box. They believe that every software development team should have a fully automated deployment process as better, faster results develop stronger relationships with IT and business users.

The collaboration with DWS Consultants was therefore a natural progression for AutoDeploy. As a complement to their business model, AutoDeploy will resell Dimension Focus™ and Dimension SwifTest™. Virtually every JDE E1 deployment requires some functional testing and that testing is often repetitive. It makes perfect sense to test smarter, and to automate testing.

This is the first time that DWS consultants have teamed up with, and enlisted, an Independent Software Vendor in the JDE E1 space. Says Business Development Director, Patrick Neary, of the partnership: “We expect that their customers, all of whom are keen to introduce efficiencies in the way they run and manage their implementations of JDE E1, will see value in better planning, managing and automating the testing associated with every change event project.”

Mark Dalton, co-founder of AutoDeploy is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “Automated testing is a critical part of an enterprise’s journey when adopting DevOps. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with DWS. SwifTest and Focus align naturally to fully complete an automated DevOps environment for JD Edwards EntrerpriseOne customers.”

Dalton continues, “With AutoDeploy you can automate your build and deploy process, have SwfiTest automated tests kick off with the changed code base, and then verify the accuracy of the functional code with automated unit tests. Our partnership with DWS affirms that JD Edwards EnterpriseOne customers can run their business to the scale and agility of their market needs.”

If you are interested in finding out more about DWS’ services and products, please contact DWS on +44 (0) 1494 896600 or visit http://dwsconsultants.com

About DWS

DWS is a leading provider of Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne software services and products.

Since 1998, we have been providing development and technical services to organisations looking to customise, integrate, extend, upgrade or support implementations of EnterpriseOne. We also sell testing EnterpriseOne products that leverage our deep domain expertise and that help customers run smaller, faster and smarter projects.

DWS serves a global client base using proven methodologies and proprietary DWS Dimension™ tools. Our approach and eye for detail help us deliver products and services that save time and money and continually drive down your TCO for JD Edwards.

About AutoDeploy

AutoDeploy was founded in 2014 with a mission to help JD Edwards users get value out of the box. The company’s founders have a long and deep history of successful implementation and support work in the JD Edwards space.

As JDE introduced new technology, they came to the realization that their clients were facing the challenge of an increased learning curve for existing resources as well as an increased demand to hire and retain specialized talent. The expertise required to run EnterpriseOne created resource constraints resulted in a delivery model with a blend of internal and external third-party resources.