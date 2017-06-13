“Building a new home is a labor intensive task, and the last thing people want to worry about is a strenuous clean-up process... - Mike Esposito, ‎Director of Marketing at O-Cedar - ‎Freudenberg Household Products.

O-Cedar®, the category leader in traditional floor care, has joined a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity with a commitment to donate products to help with on-site cleanup and post-construction deep cleans to get houses ready for Habitat homeowners.

“Building a new home is a labor intensive task, and the last thing people want to worry about is a strenuous clean-up process. Our products are known for being easy-to-use and efficient so it is a natural fit for us to provide Habitat with our cleaning tools to use during and post build,” said Mike Esposito, ‎Director of Marketing at O-Cedar - ‎Freudenberg Household Products. “Joining with Habitat as one of their valued partners means we can help the organization continue to build affordable housing with more people, and play a role in the positive impact they have on families.”

Local Habitat organizations will receive product bundles from O-Cedar, including: O-Cedar’s EasyWring™ Spin Mop & Bucket System, Power Corner XL Angle Broom with Dust Pan, Outdoor Power Corner Broom, Dual Action Flip Mop and Maxi Lock 24” Multi Surface Push Broom. A financial contribution from O-Cedar to Habitat will help families looking to build better lives for themselves through affordable homeownership.

To show unified support for this new partnership, O-Cedar employees will donate their time by participating in two Chicago-land home construction projects starting in August.

“We are grateful to have O-Cedar on board as a new corporate partner this year. They are donating wonderful on-the-ground resources for our building crews, and with their products we will be able to get floors move-in ready for homeowners around the country,” said Colleen Finn Ridenour, senior vice president of Development, Habitat for Humanity International.

About O-Cedar

O-Cedar®, the category leader in traditional floor care, is part of Freudenberg Household Products, a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. For more information visit http://www.ocedar.com/.

About Freudenberg Household Products

FHP is a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. The company's Household Products Division is a leading international manufacturer of branded goods including household cloths, cleaning products and laundry care products, and is the leader in virtually all markets in which it competes. The Freudenberg Household Products division employs about 2,300 employees globally and is best known in America for its O-Cedar® brand and signature tagline "O-Cedar Makes Your Life Easier!®"

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.