Lucas Group, North America’s premiere executive recruiting firm, announced the publication of its newest white paper, “How to Make Smarter Job Offers: Taking an Individualized Approach.”

The white paper, authored by Cincinnati-based Managing Partner Sara Luther, addresses one of the biggest challenges companies are facing in today’s competitive job market: how to get top-choice candidates to say “yes” to the job offer.

The white paper breaks down the four primary job candidate motivators – culture, lifestyle, career growth and compensation – and provides an actionable roadmap for designing customized job offers that candidates are eager to accept.

“In today’s candidate-driven market, top talent is fielding counter-offers and competing offers left and right,” says Luther. “If a hiring manager wants a dream candidate to say ‘yes’ to their offer, that offer must be tailored to the candidate’s unique preferences and needs. In order to gain this insight, hiring managers must structure the interview process accordingly. Don’t wait until the offer is on the table to take action.”

Luther has a 10-year track record of successful HR placements, from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. In 2015, she launched the HR division of Lucas Group’s Cincinnati office.

“Sara understands today’s competitive talent market,” says Aram Lulla, Lucas Group’s General Manager for Human Resources. “Her white paper reflects the consultative and candid approach she brings to recruitment and is essential reading for any company looking to improve its recruitment success rate.”

