Sensei, Inc. is Now Kaviva, New Name Highlights Redesign

Sensei, Inc., an omnichannel communication and engagement provider, today announced the launch of its corporate rebranding to Kaviva. Sensei, Inc. will begin doing business as Kaviva effective immediately. With the adoption of the new brand and logo comes a redesigned website http://www.kaviva.com.

This initiative allows Kaviva to highlight their new Customer Communications Management (CCM) Platform. Kaviva motivates user behavior with their 360° cloud-based PAAS platform providing, secure, HIPAA compliant, two-way messaging from the end user’s preferred channel (email, text, in app, IVR, chatbot or print) allowing for real time communication and feedback. These new tools are now part of Kaviva’s digital engagement ecosystem which allows clients to segment their population to personalize messaging, better engage their members and reach nearly 100% of their population from a single source.

Serving a diverse marketplace, including health plans, health systems, employers, provider and other health services, Kaviva’s new platform enables their clients to solve common challenges such as: member acquisition and retention, digital care planning, care gap closure, remote monitoring, education, discharge planning and member communication. When paired with the company's full-featured mobile application, users become more deeply engaged in their healthcare management.

“Our industry requires continuous innovation to achieve engagement, we are focused on bringing value to our customers and improving their bottom line. We’re incredibly excited for this new launch and are committed to delivering technology products that connect care and close gaps,” says Kaviva CEO, Sean McDevitt.

Dr. Ashley Reynolds, a recognized digital engagement expert and Kaviva COO says, “The Kaviva platform is the next generation in customer communications management systems and when leveraged with our existing ecosystem of digital tools, becomes an exceptionally powerful way for organizations to connect with their members. “

About Kaviva

Kaviva is an omnichannel communications and health technology company delivering patented, HIPAA-secure platform solutions to organizations seeking to transform health, outcomes & engagement. Kaviva’s tools allow customers to effectively communicate and reach nearly 100% of their population, reduce strain on resources, control healthcare expenses and boost employee performance. Kaviva brings extensive experience in population health, mobility and information systems to improve programs in health, wellness, chronic illness and benefits. Kaviva is headquartered in League City, TX. For further information, or to request a demo, visit our website (http://www.kaviva.com) or email sales(at)Kaviva(dot)com.