Identified Technologies, provider of the construction industry's leading fully managed commercial drone solution, today announced an alliance with DJI, the world’s leading aerial-imaging company. Through this alliance, Identified is now providing DJI’s world class technology to its Fortune 500 clients in the construction, mining, energy, and landfill industries.

Identified Technologies integrates its software and services with DJI’s Inspire aerial imaging platform to increase project visibility and team productivity for industrial leaders. Together, the fully-managed solution handles everything from FAA compliance and flight planning, to automatic flight, data processing and analytics. Clients typically improve their surveying speed and productivity by up to 90%.

“Surveying projects that used to take months can now be safely gathered in minutes,” said Dick Zhang, Identified Technologies CEO. “Being able to map sites more quickly doesn’t just improve surveyor productivity, it also ensures management has all the information they need to make smart decisions. On any fast-moving job site, old data is wrong data, so speed and accuracy are everything.”

“DJI’s drones provide accurate aerial images and Identified Technologies’ software turns these images into a wide range of useful data products and analytics such as cost and progress forecasting,” said Jan Gasparic, Head of Enterprise Marketing at DJI. “We are excited to be working with a company that has such a breadth and depth of knowledge in construction and excavation.”

Dick Zhang CEO of Identified added, “DJI is the undisputed world leader of unmanned aerial vehicle production. We are pleased to join forces, combining their drones with our leading software to offer our clients the best-in-class solution. We are proud DJI chose us as an official enterprise dealer, and look forward to a continued collaboration with DJI as our industry grows exponentially in the years ahead.”

About Identified Technologies

Industrial leaders use Identified Technologies fully-managed commercial drone solution to increase project visibility and team productivity. Construction and excavation companies reduce their costs and win more business using job site data and analytics. Identified empowers ENR 400 companies, including PJ Dick, EQT, Vulcan and Casella, with the ability to track progress on highways, well pads, mines and landfills in near real-time. Identified’s integrated software and services takes care of everything from FAA compliance and flight planning, to advanced analytics.

For more information about Identified Technologies, please see the Summary Video