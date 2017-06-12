Arozzi Presents Velocità, Unique Racing Simulator

Arozzi Velocità Racing Simulator “There are a lot of fine gaming simulators but they are expensive, heavy, take up a lot of room and leave users with no choice in seating comfort”, says Tomas Andersson, CEO and Founder of Arozzi worldwide. “Velocità solves all these issues."

Arozzi, a leader in productivity-enhancing furniture and devices for gaming and eSports, is revealing a game-changing racing simulator. Velocità is the world's first race driving simulator compatible with any gaming or office chair. This feature allows users for the first time to pick their preference of gaming chair for the racing simulator or to use their existing chair.

The patent-pending connection mechanism makes the assembly quick and easy: the user’s chair can be hooked up to the simulator by removing the two front wheels.

Beyond eliminating the need to buy a pre-assembled racing simulator with a seat, the Velocità’s compact and lightweight design makes it easy to store as compared to traditional racing simulators, which take up a lot of floor space.

Along with its sturdy metal construction, Velocità is equipped with holders for a steering wheel, pedals and a gear shift.

“There are a lot of fine gaming simulators but they are expensive, heavy, take up a lot of room and leave users with no choice in seating comfort”, says Tomas Andersson, CEO and Founder of Arozzi worldwide. “Velocità solves all these issues in one single stroke. It’s a true game-changer for racing simulator fans.”

“You supply chair, we’ll supply the excitement,” adds Scott Richards, President of Arozzi North America.

Velocità will be showcased by Arozzi at E3 in Los Angeles, June 13-15. Available from Arozzi authorized resellers worldwide beginning August 2017. Pre-orders on http://www.arozzi.com and http://www.arozzi.se will be open before general availability.

Price:

US $199.99 / EU €199 (VAT included)

Optional mat: US $29.99 / EU €35 (VAT included)

About Arozzi

Arozzi is a Swedish company founded in 2013. Their products are built in the spirit of eSports and have ergonomic design with high levels of comfort. Arozzi’s portfolio of productivity enhancing items for gamers and streamers currently features Arena gaming desk, gaming chairs and protective eyeware, racing simulator, gaming-optimized microphones, and is constantly expanding.