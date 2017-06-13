This event will help attendees navigate these changes and make a positive impact on their businesses. PCS is thrilled to offer this important educational opportunity to Westchester professionals and business owners.

Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) and the New York State Small Business Development Center will present “7 Practical Tips for Digital and Social Marketing Success” on Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in room 228 at Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison.

The free event will be hosted by Robin Colner, founder and director of Fordham’s Digital & Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program, which is housed in PCS.

Social media options and choices are changing rapidly with new entrants and new functionality hitting the market every week. “7 Practical Tips for Digital and Social Marketing Success” will review the social media landscape and showcase best practices, critical trends and winning strategies for channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Instagram, messaging apps and live-streaming video platforms. During the event, Colner will also share her top digital marketing tips for small businesses.

“Digital and social media marketing has dramatically changed the way businesses attract, reach and communicate with customers and clients,” said Anthony R. Davidson, PhD., MBA, Dean of PCS. “This event will help attendees navigate these changes and make a positive impact on their businesses. PCS is thrilled to offer this important educational opportunity to Westchester professionals and business owners”

Each person in attendance will receive a free copy of the book Social Media Marketing for Small Business, by Simone Mullinax.

Space is limited and registration is required. To RSVP, call Fordham PCS at (914) 367-3303.

###

ABOUT THE FORDHAM UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL AND CONTINUING STUDIES

The Fordham School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) offers students a quality education in a small, personalized atmosphere that promotes individual growth and exploration. With three convenient campus locations – Lincoln Center in Manhattan, Rose Hill in the Bronx and West Harrison in Westchester, PCS is poised to meet students’ academic needs. Classes are offered evenings, weekends and online in areas including Business, Organizational Leadership, Economics, Legal and Policy Studies, Social Work. Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing and Human Resource Management are also available, as well as Post-Baccalaureate / Pre-Medical / Pre-Health. January 2017 marked the launch of PCS’ newest offerings in real estate through Fordham’s Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center. Visit http://www.pcs.fordham.edu for more information.