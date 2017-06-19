Hopewell Memorial Presents: Funeral & Estate Seminar

Give you and your loved ones the opportunity to make end-of-life decisions in a calm & rational atmosphere. On Friday, June 23rd, 2017, Hopewell Memorial’s own Christopher Merlino & financial advisor Ted Durante will be speaking on the importance of pre-planning funerals. The seminar will take place at the Princeton Senior Resource Center (45 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540) from 12PM to 1PM. The seminar will cover pre-planning funerals, property, care, probate, and other topics covering Hopewell Memorial’s services. Lunch will be provided for all of those who attend. Seating is limited, so those who attend must RSVP.

Todd Michael Cohan, owner of Hopewell Memorial, stated the following: “The funeral & estate planning seminar will provide attendees with an incredible amount of value right off the bat with our financial advisor and funeral director. Christopher Merlino & Ted Durante will provide a step-by-step simple & easy to follow course of action to plan your or your loved one’s funeral with preparation. On top of that, we’re giving away take-away resources like financial and funeral planning checklists.”

About Hopewell Memorial Home: Formerly known as Cromwell Memorial Home, Hopewell Memorial has helped countless families plan their funeral’s for their loved ones for the past seventy years. Hopewell Memorial is dedicated to excellence in service, and having the highest integrity in the Hopewell, Princeton, & Pennington communities.