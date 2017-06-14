LRS Federal Awarded Prime Contract for $1.5B PACTS II

As a former DHS Small Business Achievement Award winner, we are pleased that the Department of Homeland Security continues to recognize LRS as a valued contributor to their mission.

LRS Federal has been awarded a prime contract on DHS PACTS II Functional Category (FC) 1 through joint venture, Agile Homeland Security Group, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

PACTS II is designed to establish a portfolio of Department-wide, strategically-sourced IDIQ contracts for non-information technology support services that will enable DHS business and program units to accomplish their mission objectives, as well as cross-organizational missions. PACTS II is a primary contracting vehicle at DHS for all non-IT work.

FC1 covers program management and technical services, which includes:

1. Administrative Management and General Management Consulting Services

2. Process, Physical Distribution, and Logistics Consulting Services

3. Engineering Services and Environmental

4. Technical & Other Scientific Consulting Services.

Visit http://www.agilehomelandsecurity.com for more information.

“As a former DHS Small Business Achievement Award winner, we are pleased that the Department of Homeland Security continues to recognize LRS as a valued contributor to their mission with the award of this new contract vehicle,” said Sean Logan, LRS Federal’s CEO. “We are committed to continuing our long-term working relationship with the DHS component agencies and with our joint venture partner, Brillient Corporation, and our teaming partners, AGEISS, HDR, Calibre, Calloway and Readiness Consulting Services we are providing a great foundation for a successful venture.”

LRS Federal, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with headquarters outside Annapolis, Maryland supports federal projects nationwide with a focus on engineering, construction management, environmental services, “green” energy initiatives, and program/project management support.