Brady to Exhibit at the 2017 ASSE Safety Conference

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced it will exhibit at the 2017 ASSE Safety Conference. The event will take place June 19-22, 2017, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Brady will be featuring its full line of safety solutions including BRIGHTSORB™ High Visibility Absorbents and TAGLOCK Circuit Breaker Securing Devices, recent winners of Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) Reader’s Choice Awards, at booth #818.

Some of Brady’s latest products that will be displayed at the booth include:



BRIGHTSORB™ High Visibility Collection: Socks, pads, mats and spill kits provide users with safety-minded absorbents that help with OSHA compliance.

TAGLOCK Circuit Breaker Securing Devices: Providing simple and efficient, physically secure tagout for up to four workers.

In addition to the featured products, Brady will also provide attendees with information on its full line of facility safety solutions including arc flash, floor marking, signs and on-demand sign and label printers.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.

