Surya Brasil Rapidly Expands with New Retail Availability

Surya Brasil, a leader in natural, organic and vegan beauty, is proud to announce their latest retail partnerships with Thrive Market and Pharmaca, two major players in the organic space. Aligning with Surya Brasil’s commitment to health, wellness and sustainability, Thrive Market and Pharmaca will carry cult-favorites from the brand, including the Henna Creams and Powders, Exotic Animals Nail Polish, Vegan Tinted Lip Balms and the Color Fixation Line.

Unlike traditional retailers, Thrive Market is an online membership community that utilizes the power of direct buying to deliver the world’s best healthy food and natural products at wholesale prices. In addition to providing the best products to their customers, Thrive Market is also committed to social responsibility. With every purchased membership, a buyer is also donating one to a low-income family, teacher, veteran or student.

Along with Thrive Market, Surya Brasil is proud to announce their onboarding with Pharmaca, a retailer of natural and organic products. Located in five western states, Pharmaca offers a holistic approach to healthy living, including the highest-quality vitamins, herbal and homeopathic formulas and organic and natural skin care and cosmetics for consumers to feel good from the inside out. In addition to their natural, organic and vegan products, Pharmaca believes in carrying companies with similar mindsets. Similar to Surya Brasil’s Zero Waste and Environmental Impact initiative, all vitamins, supplements, food and drink containers available at Pharmaca are made with reusable and recycled packaging.

“Surya Brasil has grown immensely over the past year and we are honored to have our brand represented by such widely-known retailers,” says Clelia Angelon, CEO and founder of Surya Brasil. “Not only do our all-natural and organic products align with Thrive Market and Pharmaca, but our commitment to a healthy lifestyle, environmental preservation and helping others, make us a great match.”

For more information on Thrive Market, please visit http://www.thrivemarket.com.

For more information on Pharmaca, please visit http://www.pharmaca.com.

About Surya Brasil

Surya Brasil is a Brazilian company leader in natural, organic and vegan cosmetics. Fully committed to environmental preservation, animal welfare and social responsibility, Surya Brasil is notably recognized for its vegan hair coloring, vegetable-based, with high performance and natural formulations sold in over 40 countries. The products contain organic ingredients and are free of animal components and testing, with the aim of combining nature with technology to provide beauty with health. Its national and international certifications such as Ecocert, Cruelty Free, Vegan, Fair Trade ISO 22176: 2007 and Leaping Bunny confirm with transparency and credibility of the benefits and advantages of its cosmetic line.