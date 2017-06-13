Fluxx Launches Grantseeker to Connect Nonprofits with Funders

Grantseeker balances the technology support imbalance for nonprofits and the foundations that fund them, unifying the philanthropic community so organizations can spend less time on their computers and more time making an impact in the field.

Fluxx.io today launched Grantseeker, a comprehensive funding system for nonprofits. Grantseeker connects doers with funders to foster impactful partnerships. Together with Fluxx’s well-known product Grantmaker, it creates a single, unified workflow that empowers nonprofits to secure and manage the right funding opportunities to achieve their mission. Grantseeker has been in private beta and is now launching publicly, ready for immediate use by nonprofits everywhere, for free.

While more than $7 billion in grants are processed annually within Grantmaker, the addition of Grantseeker fosters two-way relationships that increase transparency and create opportunities for greater funder and fund-seeker alignment. The Spring 2017 State of Grantseeking Report revealed the primary challenges faced by nonprofit organizations seeking funding through grants include lack of time and ability to manage the collaboration. With Grantseeker, nonprofits get time back while effortlessly staying on top of applications, grants and reporting.

“We’ve focused on building tools for grantmakers over the past six years, but with nearly 300,000 grant seekers interacting with funders via Fluxx, we realized the grantees are actually the primary users of our technology. Creating a system designed for nonprofits was the natural next step,” said Jason Ricci, CEO of Fluxx. “Grantseeker balances the technology support imbalance for nonprofits and the foundations that fund them, unifying the philanthropic community so organizations can spend less time on their computers and more time making an impact in the field.”

Built from the ground up with nonprofits in mind, Grantseeker enables continuous learning between funders and recipients through seamless knowledge transfer that accelerates change on the ground. Grantseeker’s simple interface allows users to easily see all of their funding opportunities in one place, with timeline functionality to indicate which applications have been completed and which are still in progress.

Collaboration features enable users to leave comments or assign tasks to other team members who need to contribute to an application. For grants that have been secured, organizations can manage payments and reporting efficiently, with functionality to log updates that can be kept private or seamlessly shared with funders.

“Philanthropy is shifting away from the old model of funding a project and waiting ages to see a narrative report at the end of the grant lifecycle. We want to create true partnerships with our grantees,” said Dan Schoenfeld, Director of Grants Administration at The Knight Foundation. “With Grantseeker, our nonprofit partners can easily track the most relevant criteria for their work and quickly share qualitative updates alongside the real-time data. It’s hard to overstate the value of a single, unified view of the impact that’s created for both sides of a partnership.”

Features and benefits of Grantseeker include:



Embedded Applications – Apply directly for funding opportunities with any grantmaker on Fluxx

Integrated Workflow – Efficiently manage all grants, timelines and insights in one place

Continuous Learning – Track quantitative and qualitative data in real-time to boost impact

Seamless Knowledge Transfer – Share updates with funders at any time, with a single click

Grantseeker is free for nonprofits through the support of the Fluxx Grantmaker community.

To put Grantseeker to work for your organization, sign up now at grantseeker.fluxx.io.

About Fluxx:

Fluxx has a mind for technology and a heart for philanthropy. Our vision and innovation are propelled by a deep commitment to transform the grant process and spark lasting good.

Fluxx’s cloud-based products are differentiated by a unique, intuitive user interface that makes collaboration, clarity and organization of data effortless. Large and small foundations, nonprofits, government agencies and corporations are dramatically shortening their grant cycles and making more strategic decisions with Fluxx.

Until there is no further need for philanthropy, we will continue to expand our mission-critical solutions to drive real change.

For more information, visit http://www.fluxx.io.