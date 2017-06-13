“The retailers in the room responded very positively to the new asset protection solution and the fundamental shift in emphasis from locking up to open sales.” Colin Peacock, Group Strategy Coordinator for ECR Community Shrink & OSA Group

DISA Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary, DiSa Digital Safety USA (DBA “DiSa”), a US-based Asset Protection solution provider, was honored to present to the European Community Shrink Group (ECR) on 1 June 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The presentation highlighted the DiSa Point-of-Sale Activation Solution (PoSA) to major retailers, brand owners and academics in attendance. The presentation focused on an overview of the solution, real world applications, benefits to retailers, current user-stories and future expansion of the solution to new product categories and retailers.

Colin Peacock, Group Strategy Coordinator for the ECR Community Shrink & OSA Group, described the presentation in glowing terms. “The retailers in the room responded very positively to the new asset protection solution and the fundamental shift in emphasis from locking up to open sales. By removing the motivation for offenders to steal, stores would gain confidence in merchandising high value products such as tablets, GPS devices and smart phones, that would normally be locked away, to be made available for self-selection, improving the shopping experience and in turn, sales.”

“The DiSa PoSA solution is a disrupter and game-changer for the asset protection industry. Our technology removes the benefit from stealing protected products throughout the supply chain from manufacturing to point of sale and even products out for delivery. There are many other benefits including improved customer sales experience, increased sales and reduction of return fraud. We are very pleased to be working with some of the largest retailers and brand owners in the world to implement this technology,” said CEO, Adam Partway.

PoSA benefits include, but are not limited to, open sell of product which promotes increased sales, reduced shrink, elimination/reduction in cost from current theft deterrent solutions, reduction in returns fraud, and promotes product in-stock accuracy. DiSa allows retailers to stock more units for sale in open sell environments (not locked in cases) without the fear of loss, and allows for true, non-assisted self-checkout options for the customer.

About the ECR Europe Shrinkage Group

The ECR Europe Shrinkage Group is an expert group specifically focused on shrinkage in retail environments. Established in 1999, it provides European retailers and manufacturers with a forum to explore new ways of addressing the perennial problem of shrinkage. The Group seeks to educate and develop best practice on how, through a deeper understanding of the root causes of loss, organizations can better affect the impact they have upon customer satisfaction and ultimately retail profitability.

About DiSa Digital Safety USA (DBA “DiSa”)

DiSa Digital Safety USA (DBA “DiSa”), is a US-based asset protection solution provider and wholly-owned subsidiary of DiSa Digital Safety Pte Ltd which is a Singapore-based PoSA solution provider and wholly- owned subsidiary of DISA Limited that specializes in research and development of cutting-edge retail security solutions. Digital Safety USA is the winner of the 2017 (R)Tech Asset Protection: Innovation Awards by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA). More information is available at http://www.digital-safety.us and http://www.digital-safety.sg.

About DISA Limited

DISA Limited, formerly known as Equation Summit Limited, is a publicly-traded company on the Singapore Catalist Stock Exchange. With decades of experience as a multifaceted manufacturer and retailer, the company has grown to center its principal activity in investment holding. The current core business segments include asset protection technology, energy management services, E-waste/Recycling, technology and construction. The name of the company was formally changed on 13 February 2017. More information is available at http://www.disa.sg.