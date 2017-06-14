Beacon Wealth Management Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Open House

Beacon Wealth Management, a fiduciary, fee-based registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, announced today the celebration of its 15th anniversary. The anniversary coincides with a new, expanded office at the firm’s existing location at 505 Main Street, Suite 214, in Hackensack, New Jersey.

From the beginning, my goal has always been to help people. And that’s what our team does every day at Beacon…we help people make smart decisions about their life and their money,” reflects the firm’s founder and CEO, Mark S. Germain, CFP®, MBA, ADPA®

Hackensack, New Jersey (PRWEB)

To celebrate its anniversary, Beacon is hosting an open house and evening of cocktails and hors d-oeuvres on Thursday, June 22, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is open to associates, clients, friends and family by invitation-only. There is no cost to attend.

About Beacon Wealth Management
Beacon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent, fee-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Hackensack, New Jersey. The firm offers investment management and financial planning and Beacon to retirees, baby boomers, millennials, business owners, physicians, surgeons, attorneys, and entrepreneurs.

