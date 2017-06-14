Beacon Wealth Management Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Open House

From the beginning, my goal has always been to help people. And that’s what our team does every day at Beacon…we help people make smart decisions about their life and their money,” reflects the firm’s founder and CEO, Mark S. Germain, CFP®, MBA, ADPA®

To celebrate its anniversary, Beacon is hosting an open house and evening of cocktails and hors d-oeuvres on Thursday, June 22, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is open to associates, clients, friends and family by invitation-only. There is no cost to attend.

“From the beginning, my goal has always been to help people. And that’s what our team does every day at Beacon…we help people make smart decisions about their life and their money,” reflects the firm’s founder and CEO, Mark S. Germain, CFP®, MBA, ADPA®. “I am privileged to work with so many dedicated team members and an expanded management team that includes four partners, servicing over 150 clients. That’s reason enough to commemorate this milestone.”

About Beacon Wealth Management

Beacon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent, fee-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Hackensack, New Jersey. The firm offers investment management and financial planning and Beacon to retirees, baby boomers, millennials, business owners, physicians, surgeons, attorneys, and entrepreneurs.