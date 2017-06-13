The New NVIDIA DGX Station Exxact’s expanded lineup of deep learning solutions allows customers to purchase a fully integrated DGX system that is optimized and ready to deliver the fastest time to insights, with effortless productivity and groundbreaking performance.

Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing solutions for GPU-accelerated deep learning research, today announced that it will offer the new NVIDIA® DGX Station™ and DGX-1™ systems featuring the NVIDIA Tesla® V100 data center GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta™ architecture.

“NVIDIA’s DGX portfolio is paving the way for a new era of computing,” said Jason Chen, Vice President of Exxact Corporation. “The performance of the new DGX Station and DGX-1 systems for AI and advanced analytics is unmatched, providing data scientists a complete hardware and software package for compute-intensive AI exploration.”

Exxact, a pioneer in high performance computing since 1992, has a broad history of supporting the latest deep learning solutions. The addition of the new NVIDIA DGX™ Systems enhances Exxact’s endeavors and comprehensive portfolio. The innovative DGX Station and DGX-1 systems are built on a common deep learning software stack that is optimized for maximum performance with today’s most popular deep learning frameworks, making them integral solutions for users searching for unmatched computing performance.

“Exxact’s expanded lineup of deep learning solutions allows customers to purchase a fully integrated DGX system that is optimized and ready to deliver the fastest time to insights, with effortless productivity and groundbreaking performance,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President for the America’s partner organization at NVIDIA.

Introduced last year, DGX-1 systems power a wide range of AI deployments at enterprises, cloud service providers and research organizations worldwide. The new Volta-based DGX-1 supercomputer delivers the computing capacity of 800 CPUs in a single, 3-rack unit server footprint.

The DGX-1 with Tesla V100 GPUs features:



Eight Tesla V100 GPU accelerators, connected by 300GB/s NVLink™ technology, in a Hybrid Cube Mesh

Up to 960 TFlops of peak performance

5,120 Tensor Cores (V100-based systems)

128GB total GPU memory

512GB system memory

4 X 1.92TB SSD RAID 0

Dual 10GbE, Quad InfiniBand 800 Gb/s networking

3RU form factor

3200W

DGX software stack

The new DGX Station is the world's first personal supercomputer for AI development, with the computing capacity of 400 CPUs while consuming only 1/20th the power, in a form factor that fits neatly deskside. Engineered for peak performance and deskside comfort, the DGX Station is water-cooled and whisper quiet, emitting one-tenth the noise as other deep learning workstations. Data scientists can use it for compute-intensive AI exploration, including training deep neural networks, inferencing and advanced analytics.

The DGX Station features:



Four Tesla V100 GPU accelerators, connected by 200GB/s NVLink

64GB total GPU memory

256GB system memory

Data: 3 X 1.92TB SSD RAID 0

OS: 1 X 1.92TB SSD

Whisper quiet, water-cooled design

DGX-1 and DGX Station systems can run several jobs simultaneously with flexible allocation of GPU resources, allowing organizations to meet the demands of challenging deep learning projects, including both training and inferencing. DGX systems ensure a team of data scientists can continuously experiment and gain faster insights with effortless productivity and optimal performance.

Both new DGX systems include an optimized and ready-to-use deep learning software stack. This includes access to today’s most popular deep learning frameworks, NVIDIA DIGITS™ deep learning training application, third-party accelerated solutions, the NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK (e.g. cuDNN, cuBLAS, NCCL), CUDA® toolkit, NVIDIA Docker and drivers.

The Volta-based DGX Station and DGX-1 servers are available for ordering now through Exxact and are expected to ship in the third quarter of this year. Further information, including detailed specifications and support packages, is available on:



About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at http://www.exxactcorp.com.