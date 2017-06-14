The MLS™-CLAW Achieves RESO 1.5 Data Dictionary Platinum Certification

"We are very proud to be among the first MLS's to have achieved the highest level of certification from RESO..." said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS™-CLAW.

The MLS™-CLAW, a Southern California-based MLS, has been awarded Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Data Dictionary 1.5 Platinum Certification, the highest level of certification offered by RESO.

The MLS™-CLAW earned this level of certification for its internal system, as well as for the Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS and the Imperial County Association of REALTORS, both of which license its software. They stand among three other MLSs, out of more than 700 in the nation, to have achieved Data Dictionary 1.5 Platinum Certification.

An estimated 700+ MLS organizations and hundreds of other technology firms collect real estate data. The RESO Data Dictionary serves as the real estate industry’s “Rosetta Stone” for data fields. It creates a common language that allows real estate information to be more easily shared and understood. RESO provides specific Data Dictionary certification services to ensure MLSs correctly adapt to standards and ensuring brokers and technology companies can utilize MLS data in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

“We are very proud to be among the first MLS’s to have achieved the highest level of certification from RESO, on behalf of The MLS™-CLAW, Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS and the Imperial County Association of REALTORS,” said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS™-CLAW. “With our own in-house development team, we are able to ensure we’re always on top of the latest technology while providing standardized data. Our team strives to lead the industry with our technology, data standards and best-in-class customer service.”

“We are ecstatic to see The MLS™-CLAW, Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS, and Imperial County Association of REALTORS all become RESO Platinum Certified in Data Dictionary 1.5. Achieving the highest level of excellence is no small task and they should be very proud of this accomplishment, noting that to date only three other MLSs have reached this level of standards adoption,” said Jeremy Crawford, CEO, RESO.

“Their commitment to a leading-edge philosophy in providing standardized data greatly benefits their brokers, agents and technology providers and sets another bar in the industry other exceptional organizations will desire to emulate.”

ABOUT THE MLS™-CLAW

The MLS™-CLAW services more than 15,000 real estate professionals in Southern California; it focuses on the greater Los Angeles area and Malibu, and it licenses its software to the Palm Springs Association of Realtors and the Imperial County Association of Realtors. The MLS™-CLAW is recognized as being at the forefront of technology for its wholly owned and operated MLS system. With one-on-one training, webinars, hands-on classes, a YouTube channel and a Help Desk, The MLS™-CLAW members have 24/7 support. The MLS™-CLAW produces its own in-house publication, The MLS Broker Caravan™, a high-end magazine that is distributed weekly to 4,000 plus brokers/agents. TheMLS.com also provides a guest site for consumers looking to find their dream home and/or the real estate professional that can help them find it. For more information on The MLS™-CLAW, visit http://www.themls.com.

ABOUT RESO

The mission of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) is to create and promote the adoption of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry. RESO incorporated in November 2011 as an independent, not-for-profit trade organization that was previously a section of the National Association of REALTORS®. The RESO has more than 650 active members, including NAR, multiple-listing services, real estate associations, brokerages and industry technology providers. For more information, visit http://www.reso.org.