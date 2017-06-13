OneStream has proven to reduce financial process inefficiencies and completely eliminate the management reporting downtime previously associated with our legacy system.

OneStream Software LLC, the leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid to large enterprise, today announced Printpack’s successful deployment of XF Cloud for financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting with complete auditability in a single rational system.

“OneStream welcomes Printpack to its growing list of successful cloud customers,” says Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “Printpack required a modern cloud CPM solution with strong data quality management. They needed to leverage their data in a way that was defined by their organization and not governed by inflexible legacy software rules. Their extensive consolidation and management reporting needed to be automated in one easy to use and maintainable solution, not multiple applications or modules bolted together. Our SmartCPM platform gave Printpack the ability to deliver more solutions for finance without the complexities associated with various disparate systems. OneStream XF Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure, stands alone in its ability to deliver world-class functionality while simultaneously delivering cloud computing with maximum privacy and flexibility to meet the changing demands of business.”

“Printpack implemented OneStream XF Cloud for financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting,” says Clarke Hair, Manager, Financial Systems at Printpack. “OneStream has proven to reduce financial process inefficiencies and completely eliminate the management reporting downtime previously associated with our legacy system. We now have the ability to integrate our enterprise scheduler and automate the distribution of over 100 reporting packages to financial and non-financial users. These manual processes would take over an hour to complete but automating them in OneStream has transformed the entire process for the benefit of the business. Our management and consolidated reporting now live in one design. We were able to eliminate the multi-application and cube approach and deliver multiple solutions in one application with OneStream XF.

“Additionally, the OneStream XF Data Quality and workflow capabilities gives us the ability to back out data, reconfigure and reload, when needed, without impacting the design of information which is key to our organization. This feature, exclusive to OneStream, gives us the flexibility we need while still providing the auditability and traceability we expect. Overall, we feel the developers and thought leaders at OneStream understand the needs of the enterprise from an accounting and business stand point, something we did not see from other CPM vendors on the market.”

OneStream XF, is a single, unified Corporate Performance Management software platform that simplifies processes to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning and operational analytics for sophisticated organizations. Guided Workflows simultaneously improve the quality and consistency of data while reducing risk throughout the financial consolidation, reporting and planning processes. OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single agile CPM system that is capable of adapting to business changes quickly and easily.

About Printpack

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Printpack is a privately held manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging. Employing over 3,200 associates worldwide, the company operates 21 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico and China. By combining our unique insights into consumer preference with advanced technological capabilities, Printpack can heighten brand recognition and help capture market share. For more information, please visit http://www.printpack.com

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting for complex organizations. Powerful extensibility enables the enterprise to deliver additional analytic solutions without adding any technical complexity. By delivering multiple solutions in one application, we offer increased capabilities for financial reporting and analysis while reducing the risk, complexity and total cost of ownership for our customers. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

For more information, visit OneStream Software http://www.onestreamsoftware.com or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.