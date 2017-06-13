AstaReal “As the leading producer of premium natural Astaxanthin, our commitment to quality remains an unwavering asset and one of our strongest marks of distinction as a brand,” said Dr. Arun Nair, CEO of AstaReal® USA.

AstaReal® USA has today announced it has become both Paleo and KETO Certified by The Paleo Foundation, becoming the only supplier of natural Astaxanthin to receive these two distinct certifications.

With these two certifications, AstaReal® is now providing even more value to American consumers and proving once again its premier status as the industry’s gold standard.

For the estimated three million Americans who currently follow a Paleolithic diet, consisting solely of foods readily available and consumed by Paleolithic-era hunter-gatherer humans, such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and nuts and seeds, AstaReal® will now officially provide them with an additional option to enrich their diet with a wealth of powerful antioxidants, while simultaneously allowing them to adhere to the guidelines of their diet.

In fact, Astaxanthin is produced from the ancient plant, Haematoccocus Pluvialis, a form of green algae, which is notably consumed by various forms of marine life, such as salmon, which are all Paleolithic forms of protein. AstaReal® USA cultivates, grows and harvests this ancient form of green algae in its closed and fully regulated indoor manufacturing facility located in Moses Lake, Washington.

AstaReal’s Astaxanthin additionally has become KETO Certified. A Ketogenic Diet is characterized by consumption of foods that are low in carbs, medium in protein and high in fats, making the body into a fat burning machine through the process of ketosis, which promotes lean muscle growth and weight loss. Through its KETO certification, by way of The Paleo Foundation, AstaReal’s natural Astaxanthin oil now also complies with ketogenic diet recommendations.

One of the unique benefits of these certifications by The Paleo Foundation include allowing AstaReal® to provide added value to consumers of sports nutrition products, by addressing specific nutritional expectations of this large group of consumers.

Through its extensive clinical research, AstaReal® Astaxanthin has been shown to neutralize free radicals with antioxidant power 6,000 times stronger than Vitamin C, and 800 times stronger than CoQ10. As an antioxidant, AstaReal® Astaxanthin provides consumers with various health benefits, including promoting athletic performance, muscle endurance and recovery, support for cardiovascular, eye, skin and brain health, and fighting fatigue.

In addition to being Paleo and KETO Certified, AstaReal’s Astaxanthin is the NASC preferred supplier of Astaxanthin for use in pet supplementation as of early-2017, and is non-GMO Project verified, vegan, certified as Kosher and Halal, in keeping with Jewish and Islamic dietary laws, respectively.

“We are delighted to have received these two new key certifications from The Paleo Foundation, both of which enable us to once again offer even greater value to our customers and clientele,” says Dr. Arun Nair, CEO of AstaReal® USA. “As the leading producer of premium natural Astaxanthin, our commitment to quality remains an unwavering asset and one of our strongest marks of distinction as a brand.”

"The Paleo Foundation is proud to welcome into the Paleo Foundation family AstaReal®, our only supplier of natural Astaxanthin certified with both Certified Paleo and KETO Certifications," said Jonathan Pendergrass of The Paleo Foundation.

For more information on AstaReal® USA, visit http://www.astarealusa.com. For more information on The Paleo Foundation, visit http://paleofoundation.com.