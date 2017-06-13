World Class Capital Group Acquires Denver Self-Storage Portfolio

Great Value Storage is one of the nation's largest private self-storage operators. “We plan to grow our self-storage portfolio throughout the state of Colorado with additional acquisitions and ground-up development.”

World Class Capital Group has acquired a 3-property self-storage portfolio located in the Denver, Colorado MSA.

The portfolio consists of three properties totaling more than 103,060 square feet, and has land for additional expansion. The properties will be managed by Great Value Storage, a wholly-owned subsidiary of World Class Capital Group. World Class plans to renovate and rebrand the properties immediately, and will add additional square footage to the properties.

“We are pleased to expand our Great Value Storage footprint into the Denver market with the acquisition of this initial 3-property portfolio,” said World Class Capital Group’s President and CEO, Nate Paul. “We plan to grow our self-storage portfolio throughout the state of Colorado with additional acquisitions and ground-up development.”

Great Value Storage, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, now operates 69 self-storage facilities in 11 states, making it one of the nation’s largest privately-owned self-storage operators.

About World Class Capital Group

World Class Capital Group (“WCCG”) is a leading private investment firm with a primary focus on global real estate. WCCG invests in real estate equity, debt, securities, and platforms. The firm is led by an experienced senior management team with a successful track record of investing at all points in the market cycle throughout the capital stack. World Class Capital Group is headquartered in Austin and also maintains offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York City.

World Class has grown into one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms by adhering to a simple principle: “Identify Opportunity. Create Value.” Visit http://www.wccapitalgroup.com for more information.

About Great Value Storage

Great Value Storage is a privately owned self-storage company that operates self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company currently operates 69 self-storage facilities containing approximately 34,000 units and 4.8 million square feet of rentable space. Great Value Storage operates facilities in Texas, Ohio, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Nevada, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Illinois, and Indiana. For more information, please visit http://www.greatvaluestorage.com.