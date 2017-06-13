Idaho Governor Otter views the Automatic Lay Up Machine at Unitech Composites. “The workforce and technology being used at the Hayden facility are world class, helping to establish the company as a key supplier to the global aerospace and defense industry.” Governor Butch Otter

Unitech Composites, a Unitech Aerospace company and leading supplier of composite complex laminates, components and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industry, welcomed Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter to its facility in Hayden, Idaho earlier this month. During the visit, the Governor toured the 84,000 square foot manufacturing facility and had the opportunity to experience some of the company’s new state-of-the-art technology.

“Unitech Composites has been a valuable contributor to Idaho’s economy for over 38 years,” said Governor Otter. “The workforce and technology being used at the Hayden facility are world class, helping to establish the company as a key supplier to the global aerospace and defense industry.”

“The team at Unitech Composites are committed to the combined goals of our company and our customers. We have a focused effort everyday to produce quality products that support the warfighter and the commercial aerospace industry. We are proud of the role that we have and take our jobs very seriously,” said Mark Withrow, Vice President and General Manager of Unitech Composites. “As a company, we are also committed to investing in technology such as our Automatic Lay-Up Machine and new 5-axis CNC capability that maintain our competitiveness for the ultimate benefit of the customer. We will continue to make strategic investments to support our expanding business and customer base.”

Unitech Composites has a proven reputation for quality, on-time performance and maintaining broad industry certifications and approvals. Notable products include the Binocular Opitcal Support Structure (BOSS) helmet for the F-35, the Lightweight Armament Support Structure (LASS) for the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and components and assemblies for commercial platforms such as the A350, Boeing 737, 767, 777 and 787 and G650.

About Unitech Composites

Unitech Composites, established in 1979 and located in Hayden, Idaho, are industry experts in complex laminates and components and assemblies, multi-axis machining, close tolerance fabrication and automated hand layup. Unitech Composites is a Unitech Aerospace company.

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.