Troy, MI - Dr. Craig Goldin of the Cosmetic Dentistry Institute has become an Accredited Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). Achieving Fellowship status is the highest level of achievement recognized by the AACD. Only 65 dentists in the entire world have this distinction. It's a sign of excellence in the field of dentistry that demonstrates commitment to patients as well as respect among peers.

Dr. Goldin and the other Accredited Fellows were honored at the 2017 AACD Conference in Las Vegas, NV on April 21st.

The AACD Fellowship

Becoming an AACD Fellow is an involved process with multiple steps.

First, dental health professionals must become accredited members of the AACD. This involves a written examination and two workshops. Once the exam and workshops are completed, dental health professionals must submit clinical cases for review by the AACD. An applicant is accredited upon approval by the AACD.

Additional steps are then required to be considered an Accredited Fellow of the AACD. A Fellowship application, along with 50 examples of the dentist's clinical cases, must be submitted to the AACD Executive Office for review. The names of the applicants are removed from the applications so that the work can be objectively assessed. This eliminates bias from the process and allows the AACD to focus solely on the quality of care provided.

What the AACD Fellowship Means for Patients

An AACD Fellowship demonstrates the highest levels of excellence when it comes to cosmetic dentistry treatments. The selection process is rooted in the results that dentists achieve in their office working directly with their own patients. In essence, an AACD Fellow receives his or her honor because the dentist benefits a patient's smile and overall dental health. Since the honor is so elite, it means that the dentist's patients receive some of the best cosmetic treatment in the world.

Dr. Goldin has routinely achieved excellent cosmetic dentistry results, enhancing smiles and changing lives in the process. The AACD Fellowship is a professional recognition of what Dr. Goldin's patients already know: he cares deeply about his work and helping patients with their dental care needs to the best of his ability, no matter what those needs might be.

Dr. Goldin will continue to offer patients state-of-the-art dental treatments that enhance smile aesthetics while also improving the patient's health.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD)

Founded in 1984, the AACD has become the world's largest organization for cosmetic dental care professionals. The dentists, lab technicians, researchers, and educators of the AACD pool their knowledge to practice effective and responsible aesthetics. The result is a focus on patient care and overall patient wellness.

The AACD has more than 6,500 members from more than 80 countries across the globe.

About Dr. Craig Goldin

Dr. Craig Goldin graduated from the University Michigan School of Dentistry in 1985. After meeting in school, he and his wife, Dr. Marcy Goldin, co-founded the Cosmetic Dentistry Institute. The husband-and-wife team run the practice with their professional partner Dr. David Whalen.

Dr. Craig Goldin became an accredited member of the AACD in 2001. He is also a member of the American Dental Association, the Michigan Dental Association, the Oakland County Dental Society, the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

