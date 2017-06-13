“The clients and partners we serve in biopharmaceutical and medical device are experiencing increased commercialization opportunities and we want to scale accordingly to meet their demands for innovative and reliable products.”

Boyd Technologies Incorporated, a leading international supplier of advanced flexible materials, has chosen The Copley Consulting Group to facilitate and deploy Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution. Forecasting a significant growth trajectory, Boyd Technologies is aligning its manufacturing operations and strategic initiatives to increasing customer demands.

“The clients and partners we serve in biopharmaceutical and medical device are experiencing increased commercialization opportunities and we want to scale accordingly to meet their demands for innovative and reliable products,” stated Stephen Boyd, President and CEO of Boyd Technologies. “We found that the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP coupled with Copley’s deep experience in the FDA-regulated space will enable us to deploy a solution to best meet the expansion of our core technological applications and growing material sourcing services in a fast-moving market”.

The Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution will provide a more efficient flow of information and advanced communication capabilities to support the dynamic growth and complexity of Boyd Technologies’ operations and processes. The fully integrated enterprise solution implemented by The Copley Consulting Group will deliver the needed functionality to address requirements into the future. Copley’s specialization in the FDA space will facilitate Boyd’s continued adherence to ISO9001, 13485, and CFR21Part11 requirements.

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner and collaborate with Boyd Technologies on this deployment to scale up production for products in the life sciences, medical device, and electronics markets,” stated Robert Lane, CEO of Copley Consulting.

The Copley Consulting Group will provide installation, training, education, and implementation consulting to facilitate the deployment of the acquired applications.