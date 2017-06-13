After introducing e-signature workflows, our member banks have seen a dramatic increase in efficiency.

SIGNiX, the leading provider of cloud-based digital signatures since 2002, announced today that it will co-host a free webinar with its partners at the Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA) on why financial institutions should be having loan documents signed digitally. The webinar is scheduled for June 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar will be presented by Paige Adams, director of key accounts and partnerships at SIGNiX, and will feature three panelists:



Candace Colvard, vice president and controller, Mountain Valley Bank;

Sharon Greene, vice president and mortgage banking sales manager, Citizens National Bank; and

Stacey Langford, senior vice president of membership, Tennessee Bankers Association.

During the webinar, the presenter and panelists will discuss:



The evidence and security of Independent E-Signatures™

The convenience of e-signing documents

How to sign a loan document in 60 seconds

“After introducing e-signature workflows, our member banks have seen a dramatic increase in efficiency,” said Langford. “Co-hosting this webinar with SIGNiX is a great opportunity to share their success stories and help attendees understand the benefits of e-signatures.”

SIGNiX’s cloud-based Independent E-Signatures™ are designed to meet the demands of highly regulated industries, including the banking and financial services sectors. Independent E-Signatures™, also known as digital signatures, rely on multi-factor authentication to validate a signer’s identity, while public key infrastructure technology is used to permanently embed the necessary legal evidence of each signature into the signed document. Tamper-evident technology ensures documents are not modified by an unauthorized user, and a comprehensive audit trail tracks each step of the signing process. These features offer users a highly secure and efficient signing experience, in addition to providing independent legal evidence with no reliance on the vendor for future validation.

“E-signatures play a vital role in helping banks transition to seamless digital workflows,” said Jay Jumper, CEO of SIGNiX. “In this webinar, we’ll explain how offering secure, compliant digital signatures can result in greater productivity and reduced costs while making each transaction more convenient for the customer.”

To register for the webinar, visit: https://www.signix.com/3-reasons-you-should-be-signing-loan-docs-digitally.

About SIGNiX: SIGNiX, the most trusted name in Independent E-Signatures™, makes signing documents online safe and secure with comprehensive legal evidence permanently embedded in each document to eliminate any dependence upon SIGNiX. The company’s cloud-based service uses patented technology to give businesses and organizations the most secure and legally defensible e-signatures available at a fraction of the cost of wet ink signatures. SIGNiX’s products help the world’s leading companies become more efficient, decrease risk and boost profits. For more information, visit http://www.signix.com. You can also follow SIGNiX on Twitter @signixsolutions and LinkedIn.

About Tennessee Bankers Association: The Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA) is a trade association established to serve the needs of the state’s banks, thrift institutions, and trust companies. Among other activities, the association provides continuing education, develops and monitors state and federal legislative agendas, disseminates information on all facets of the financial services industry, and promotes the public image of financial institutions. Learn more about the TBA at http://www.tnbankers.org or call 615-244-4871.