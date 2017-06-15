OnTrac and AB&R® (American Barcode & RFID) announced a strategic partnership to help drivers deliver packages more efficiently. The two companies are joining forces to address issues in mobility, route management, and package tracking.

“If you make an online purchase from an e-commerce site that ships from the Western US, then most likely OnTrac is the parcel logistics company behind the delivered package,” stated Mike Stryczek, CEO of AB&R®. “We are excited to be working with the OnTrac team on the next generation route management solution for enhanced driver efficiency, increased flexibility, and superior package tracking.”

AB&R® is working together with OnTrac to move their devices over to AndroidTM devices. The AndroidTM operating system is much more touch-friendly. This means less reading errors and faster response times in the delivery management application. An important factor when speed and efficiency are the main components for generating and increasing revenue.

OnTrac and AB&R® are also developing an easy to use, customizable delivery application for OnTrac Service Providers. The upgraded application will allow an OnTrac Service Provider to quickly adjust their route by dragging and dropping addresses, integrating google maps for turn by turn navigation, and sync functionality that will send data back to OnTrac’s delivery management system for administrators to take action in real-time.

“OnTrac is looking forward to working with AB&R® as the delivery application receives an important upgrade,” says OnTrac Vice President of Information Technology Timothy Elder. “On Time Delivery For Less is the cornerstone of all OnTrac services, and these changes will ensure that performance continues to the OnTrac standard.”

With AB&R®’s support, OnTrac will have a mobile package tracking system that allows Service Providers to deliver more packages in less time. This partnership is to benefit everyone from OnTrac employees throughout the supply chain all the way down to OnTrac customers.

About OnTrac

OnTrac specializes in delivery services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 60 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the cost of express shipping. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first regional logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. OnTrac is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international. For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

About AB&R®

Since 1980, AB&R® (American Barcode and RFID) has been a nationally-recognized integrator of proven solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the supply chain. Those solutions include asset tracking, inventory management, work force mobilization, wireless networking, and the managed services to support them all. For further information about AB&R® please visit http://www.abr.com.

AB&R® and the AB&R® logo are registered trademarks of American Barcode and RFID, Inc. All other logos, product names and brand references appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.