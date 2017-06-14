Yair Frenkel

Business owners face a vast array of security threats, and the security market is filled with solutions designed to counteract those threats. Yet with so many options to choose from, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, or even to leave an unexpected hole in security. Texas Premier Locksmith offers security consultations to businesses across the Killeen area.

Commercial Security Hardware

Commercial security hardware comes in many forms, but all fall loosely into three major categories. Most businesses select options from all three categories.

Door Hardware: Door hardware options for businesses include such items as automatic door closers and panic bars for emergency situations. Many businesses need one or both to protect their employees and customers.

Door Locks: Key locks with interchangeable cores can be a huge help to companies that have frequent turnover, as they are significantly easier to change than traditional locks. Companies that require extra security might choose fingerprint or ID scanners rather than traditional deadbolts. In many cases, vastly different locks are advised for different points of entry, as well as restricted interior areas.

Locking Items: Modern companies tend to store high-value items, from sensitive equipment to customer and employee data records. Locking desk drawers, safes, and lockable file cabinets can help to ensure the safety of printed forms, computer systems, and the data stored within.

Locksmith Services

Like anything else, even the best commercial security systems occasionally need service. A locked-out employee, a former employee who does not return her keys, or a broken lock are just a few examples of times that service might be required. A good relationship with a trustworthy locksmith is crucial to minimize both downtime and security vulnerabilities.

