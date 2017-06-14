Cambridge Federal’s Call Center recently achieved its Operational Readiness Review (ORR) and is now operational.

This effort is in support of Maryland’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s (DHMH) recently awarded contract with Delmarva Foundation as the Maryland External Quality Review Organization (EQRO). Cambridge Federal, LLC, is conducting quality measure assessments on all Managed Care Organizations (MCO) in the State of Maryland. This initiative will validate that the MCO’s compliance with access and availability requirements. Delmarva Foundation will utilize all data collected from the Call Center for its final report with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Cambridge Federal was able to create three new positions in their main office located in Cambridge, Maryland due to the award of the contract. The positions that were created are in the Call Center, where they will conduct the telephone surveys.

Cambridge Federal was also able to leverage investments in infrastructure and training. Ultimately, Cambridge Federal will provide value to all potential end users of Managed Care Organizations. Cambridge Federal would like to thank Delmarva Foundation for supporting small businesses here on the Eastern Shore.

About Cambridge Federal:

Cambridge Federal was established in 2012 in an effort to give back to the community by increasing quality employment opportunities, technical training, investment, and overall economic development on Delmarva. Cambridge Federal, founded by a US Navy Aviator and combat veteran who is an experienced government-contracting executive and an Adjunct Professor at Salisbury University. Cambridge Federal is a certified HUBZone and Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) and is currently located in the Eastern Shore Innovation Center (ESIC/Incubator). To learn more about Cambridge Federal, visit our website at http://www.CambridgeFederal.com or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cambridgefederal/?ref=page_internal.