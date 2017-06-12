Wella’s Hairdressers At Heart is proud to announce the three Grand Prize Winners of the Wella Cares Contest as Grand Prize Winner, Second Prize Winner, and Third Prize Winner. Each will respectively receive $10,000, $5,000, and $2,000 for their dedication and commitment to charity-related efforts.

Hairdressers At Heart holds the annual Wella Cares Contest, inviting Wella stylists to share stories of the transformative projects they are leading in their neighborhoods and salon communities. The Wella Cares Contest reflects Hairdressers At Heart’s commitment to supporting salons and stylists by helping them give back to their communities, both locally and globally.

The top five Wella Cares Contest Finalists were announced on Monday, May 15th. Hairdressers At Heart congratulated and announced the winners across their social platforms, gaining awareness for the causes and expanding each stylist’s professional following. In the following weeks, the three Grand Prize Winners were surprised with an in-person delivery of their check by the Hairdressers At Heart team.

The Grand Prize-Winning project, Barbers Without Borders, was awarded $10,000 for their work. The team includes founders Joshua Wagner, stylist at High Five Salon, and Spanky Caudill, owner of Spanky’s Barber Shop, as well as Justin Boh, Creative Director at Hambone Collective, and project manager Katie Wagner. Their mission is to empower underserved communities across the globe by sharing their craft through education and one-on-one mentorship. They plan to travel to Kenya this fall in partnership with Missions of Hope International (MOHI) to continue to spread their passion for the craft.

The Second Prize-Winning project was awarded $5,000 for continued charitable work through hosting an annual education-focused fundraising event. The team includes: Vance Theodour, owner of Salon Evangelos; Chuck Morris, owner of Charles Morris Salon; Jeffrey Lamorte, salon owner, and Jason Lamorte, salon partner, of Jeffrey Lamorte Salon & Day Spas (3 locations).

The Third Prize-Winner, Katrina Ruiz, was awarded $2,000 for her work with the Beauty Cures Project. As a cancer survivor, Ruiz started Beauty Cures Project to help cure the pain that cancer brings to those battling the disease, as well as their families, by offering support classes, care baskets, and specialized beauty services.

“We developed Hairdressers at Heart to honor the personal and professional commitment of stylists to their communities,” said Coty Senior Vice-President North America Professional Beauty and Global OPI Sal Mauceri. “The Wella Cares winners are great examples of the power of the beauty professional to make a difference in our world.”

The next Wella Cares Contest will commence in March 2018. For more information and updates, please, visit http://www.HairdressersAtHeart.com

