Orchestra ranked #35 in Oregon w/ 146% growth We are proud to be named among some of the most distinguished, high-performing private companies in the state of Oregon for the third consecutive year

Orchestra Software was recently named among the Portland Business Journal’s (PBJ) Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2017. The annual PBJ 100 is a live countdown of the 100 fastest-growing private companies. It was held on June 8, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.

Orchestra ranked 35th among the top 100 private companies in the state of Oregon with 146 percent revenue growth from 2014 to 2016. Orchestra Software jumped 10 spots compared to last year’s ranking where they placed 45th with a 117 percent growth rate.

The PBJ award adds to Orchestra Software’s continual growth trend as the company was recently recognized by the Technology Association of Oregon as the 2017 Technology Company of the Year in the “Rising Star” category for companies with annual revenues between $3 – $20 million.

“We are proud to be named among some of the most distinguished, high-performing private companies in the state of Oregon for the third consecutive year”, said Orchestra Software President, Brad Windecker. “We’re also extremely proud that we can rely on local talent to grow our company and help growing craft beverage manufactures run better.”

Consistent revenue growth over the past five years has enabled Orchestra Software to contribute to Portland's technology scene through various thought leadership events and increased job creation.

Orchestra Software currently employs 45 full-time employees across departments ranging from finance, sales, marketing, services, support and software engineering.

Orchestra Software plans to add at least 12 new full-time positions by the end of 2017 to accommodate company growth projections and support its growing customer base.

About Orchestra Software

Founded in 2008, Orchestra Software provides craft beverage manufacturers with an all-in-one business management solution, enabling you to “Conduct Your Craft," from grain to glass and everything in between.

Orchestra Software has received numerous awards from both global companies and local organizations including SAP, Inc. 5000, Technology Association of Oregon and Portland Business Journal

About the PBJ 100 Awards

The Portland Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private 100 Companies presents a detailed look at the top companies on the list based on revenue growth between 2014 and 2016, with a minimum $250,000 in annual revenue as of 2014.

This year's top-ranked business logged growth exceeding 1,519 percent over a two-year period.

The companies on the list combined for $3.2 billion in overall revenue in 2016, a 33 percent jump from the combined 2015 revenue of companies on the list last year.