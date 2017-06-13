The Rolling Strong platform is available on IOS, Android mobile devices and in-cab computing systems. The new Rolling Strong health and wellness platform is truly built for drivers and is designed to address the concerns over their health and safety

Rolling Strong®, the provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers, as well as owner-operators, today unveiled a new mobile health and wellness platform at the Truckload Carriers Association 2017 WorkForce Builders Conference (WFBCON).

Velociti’s acquisition of Rolling Strong in March was the catalyst for developing a mobile health and wellness platform for the trucking industry. Stephen Kane, recently named president of Rolling Strong who has years of experience as a driver, working in operations and technology roles at fleets and running fitness centers, worked with Velociti to combine mobile technology with the comprehensive CDL wellness program designed by Bob Perry, COO and founder of Rolling Strong.

“Driver health and wellness is a key issue getting a lot of attention,” Kane said. “However, until now there hasn’t been a tangible program to fully address the needs or the importance of the situation. By collaborating with Velociti and Rolling Strong to merge the vast knowledge and technology expertise to truly start making an impact on the lives of professional truck drivers and the companies they work for.

“The new Rolling Strong health and wellness platform is truly built for drivers and is designed to address the concerns over their health and safety,” Kane added. “It provides the knowledge and resources drivers need to prevent health risks and adopt beneficial lifestyles. With Velociti’s innovative approach and transportation technology expertise, and Rolling Strong’s mission to address driver wellness, we have achieved the goal of developing a comprehensive and powerful new health and wellness platform that will benefit drivers and their employers.”

Accessed from both IOS and Android mobile devices as well as in-cab computing systems, the Rolling Strong health and wellness platform provides drivers with guidance and real-time tracking of meals, exercise, sleep and more. To enhance the user-experience, rewards and gaming features have been integrated into the platform, allowing drivers or transportation providers to create and participate in wellness challenges and competitions.

“Regulations and technology meant to protect drivers are continually being implemented,” said Bob Perry. “With our new health and wellness platform, our entire team is now focused on the industry’s number one asset— the driver—because these men and woman deserve an opportunity to be healthy. We’re excited that Velociti’s expertise in automating this process is now powering our ability to reach more drivers with our approach to improving wellness, and more trucking companies with a platform that will lead to better retention and safety.”

The TCA 2017 WorkForce Builders Conference (WFBCON) Riverside (Kansas City), Missouri is an annual conference designed to address recruiting and engagement, fleet management, hiring, related best practices and strategic ideas for hiring and retaining drivers, diesel mechanics, and office personnel, as well as attracting new people to the industry.

About Rolling Strong®

The provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers and owner-operators, Rolling Strong promotes behavior change and provides support in the areas of Nutrition, Fitness, Sleep, Stress Management and Weight Management. Driven by its mission to reverse the declining health of America’s CDL Drivers and get them home safely, the company offers in-terminal and on-the-road solutions that target health improvement. Its customizable programs include the Rolling Strong App for drivers and administrative reporting capabilities to help carriers and drivers improve compliance with CDL medical requirements and to implement and manage their wellness initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rollingstrong.com.

About Velociti Inc.

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation & service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti’s experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.