The Doxim Illuminate Client Conference will bring together credit union, bank, and industry experts for two days of panel discussions, networking opportunities, and presentations on topics including digitization, regulatory change, and customer experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to preview and test drive state-of-the-art digitization solutions that help build customer satisfaction and loyalty while cross-selling effectively during key moments in the customer life cycle. They’ll also get a sneak peek at upcoming enhancements to Doxim’s innovative Customer Engagement Platform.

“This year’s conference promises to be our best ever,” said Chris Rasmussen, President and CEO of Doxim. “We’ve got an amazing roster of clients who have agreed to share their success stories and lessons learned, and we’ll have industry experts presenting on everything from e-signing, process management, and radical personalization to KYC compliance. Our participants will come away with lots of new and exciting ideas to help them succeed in the digital, data-driven age of banking.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Paul Barter. Paul Barter is a Management Consultant, Business Professor, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Venture Investor. He is passionate about innovation and entrepreneurship and focusses on the intersection of technology, business, employment and society in our rapidly changing world. In addition to his consulting and investing activities Paul supports the next generation of entrepreneurs as an Entrepreneur in Residence at the RIC Centre, a Venture advisor at MaRS Discovery District and as a Schulich MBA professor and entrepreneurship advisor. He’ll be discussing the ongoing “creative destruction” and reconfiguration of financial services, and how community financial institutions can position themselves strategically to take advantage of this trend.

For more information on the Doxim Illuminate Client Conference, see http://bit.ly/doxim2017

Doxim is a leading provider of SaaS-based customer engagement software for banks, credit unions, and wealth management firms. Doxim’s Customer Engagement Platform helps financial institutions transform their client experience, communicate more effectively throughout the client lifecycle and improve cross sell and upsell activities that drive increased wallet share. The platform addresses key digitization challenges, from automated account opening, through improved, personalized communications to anytime, anywhere content access, tailored to a client’s channel preferences. This eliminates costly traditional paper-based, manual processes and enables cost-effective provision of an omni-channel experience that delights customers and improves their long-term loyalty. Find out more at http://www.doxim.com.