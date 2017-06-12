Mary Voce, Mary-Olga Lovett, Linda Hirschson, Susan Heller, and Michelle Ferreira pose at Euromoney's 2017 “Americas Women in Business Law Awards.”

Shareholders from three offices at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were winners at the Euromoney Legal Media Group’s annual “Americas Women in Business Law Awards” ceremony held June 8 at Essex House in New York.

The Greenberg Traurig winners were as follows:



Susan L. Heller, Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Trademarks and Brand Management Group and Co-Chair of the Greenberg Traurig Women’s Initiative, won the Best in Trademark Award. Heller is consistently recognized as having one of the preeminent and internationally recognized trademark practices in the United States. She is a shareholder in the firm’s Orange County office.

Linda B. Hirschson, Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s New York Estate Planning Group, won the Best in Wealth Management Award. Hirschson is a leader in the national Wealth Management Practice, developing estate plans for high net worth individuals. She has written extensively about matters pertaining to Trusts & Estates. She is a shareholder in the New York City office.

Mary-Olga Lovett, Texas Co-Regional Operating Shareholder and Houston Co-Managing Shareholder, won the Best in Patent Award. Lovett is a nationally-recognized trial lawyer who has represented U.S. and international clients in a broad range of industries in patent, commercial, and trade-secret litigation in more than twenty jurisdictions. She has tried multiple notable patent cases to verdict as first-chair. She is a shareholder in the Houston and New York City offices.

According to the Euromoney website, firm, country, and regional winners are chosen based on their ability to support the development of women in the legal profession and provide a work/life program that empowers women to pursue legal careers. Greenberg Traurig women attorneys were shortlisted in the following categories:

Best in Insolvency & Restructuring – Nancy A. Mitchell

Best in Life Sciences – Lori G. Cohen

Best in Mergers & Acquisitions– Patricia Menéndez-Cambó

Best in Private Equity – Stacey T. Kern

Best in Structured Finance – Sylvie A. Durham

Best in Tax – Mary F. Voce

Best in Tax Dispute Resolution – G. Michelle Ferreira and Barbara T. Kaplan

Best in Technology – Françoise Gilbert

Best in Wealth Management - Diana S.C. Zeydel

Rising Star – Litigation – Elizabeth J. Sullivan

In addition, for 2017 the firm was shortlisted in the following categories:

Best International Firm for Women in Business Law

Greenberg Traurig Women’s Initiative (GTWI) fosters the success of women attorneys, strengthens the firm’s culture, contributes to the firm’s financial health, and better serves firm clients. GTWI focuses its efforts on leading by example. This includes hiring, retaining, advancing, and integrating women attorneys. By making this a priority of utmost importance, the firm has created opportunities for these women to be role models for others aspiring to be in the legal industry.

Best International Firm for Diversity

Since its founding, Greenberg Traurig has made a commitment to cultivating a work environment emphasizing diversity and inclusion. For decades, the firm has fostered this commitment through its Diversity Initiative. The responsibility and success of this initiative relies on Greenberg Traurig’s attorneys’ commitment and dedication to nurture diversity and continue to create an environment where differences are embraced and utilized creatively.

Best International Firm for Pro Bono Work

Firmwide, Greenberg Traurig regularly advises on matters as wide-reaching as human rights and economic development to as personal as domestic violence, children’s issues, and immigration. A signature part of the firm’s pro bono program’s focus is on issues impacting women. These efforts are supported by dedicated Greenberg Traurig attorneys in partnership with numerous organizations. Significant partnerships include Equal Justice Works, Her Justice, Incarcerated Mothers Law Project, Girls in Tech, and Legal Services of Northern Virginia.

Best International Firm Latin America Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s prominent Latin America and Iberian Practice spans across 15 offices, bringing together multilingual and multicultural lawyers located in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.

Best International Mentoring Program

Greenberg Traurig’s Associate Development Program provides a comprehensive support system to enhance an associate’s career at the firm. Although offered to all associates, GTWI benefits from this program as it ensures women associates, specifically, receive the guidance, support, and in-depth business development training they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive legal market.

Best Law Firm

Greenberg Traurig was shortlisted in five different regions as a Best Law Firm based on the ratio of male to women attorneys in each office at every level: associate, of counsel, and shareholder. In addition, according to Euromoney, this selection is also based on Greenberg Traurig’s overall firm submissions. The firm was recognized in the following locations:



Best Firm, Latin America – Mexico

Best Firm, North America – Midwest

Best Firm, North America – Northeast

Best Firm, North America – US South

Best Firm, North America – US West

About Greenberg Traurig’s Women’s Initiative

Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers’ success, which includes a firmwide women’s affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, taking charge of your health, and giving back to the community.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.