Pulse Commerce today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 50,0000 BigCommerce customers access to Pulse Commerce’s Enterprise Order and Inventory Platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce’s customers can integrate Pulse Commerce’s order and inventory management service (OMS) through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“We are excited to help BigCommerce’s enterprise merchants deliver stellar omnichannel customer experiences,” said Manish Chowdhary, CEO, at Pulse Commerce. “BigCommerce Enterprise, coupled with our Order & Inventory Platform, evens the playing field for multichannel and omnichannel merchants of all sizes, enabling them to hold their own against their largest competitors.

Pulse Commerce’s OMS is purpose-built for BigCommerce Enterprise businesses selling through multiple channels. The Order and Inventory Platform provides BigCommerce merchants with unprecedented, real-time visibility and control of inventory, orders, and customers across all sales channels, including: b2b and b2c ecommerce storefronts, marketplaces, brick & mortar stores, contact centers and mail order. This is the raw power supporting high-end service for customers, starting with consistent experiences across channels.

Pulse Commerce enables every consumer touch-point to deliver consistent offers, messaging, service, pricing and more. For example, CSRs, armed with a real-time, 360-degree view of a customer history and their orders, can quickly resolve issues and modify orders. Merchants can provide enterprise-strength omnichannel services, such as purchase online and pickup in store and ship-from-store. And the OMS platform’s intelligent order routing increases inventory turns and reduces stock-outs. Order-turnaround is faster and more accurate, and customers notice. With Pulse Commerce, a BigCommerce merchant can easily benchmark and track each step of their operations from order-to-cash without employing data scientists or programmers, quickly identify bottlenecks and taking corrective actions with confidence. More efficient workflows result in smoother and leaner operations for the merchants and happier customers.

“Our partnership with Pulse Commerce further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest caliber technologies and services available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, senior vice president of corporate development for BigCommerce. “Pulse Commerce is a vital addition to the BigCommerce Enterprise platform for any merchant selling both online and in stores, and we look forward to working to together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/pulse-commerce-order-inventory-management-platform/

About Pulse Commerce

Pulse Commerce is the leading enterprise cloud platform for order & inventory management empowering retail leaders with unprecedented visibility and control of inventory, orders and customers. Retailers, such as Badgley Mischka, Hanesbrands Inc., and GoodeCompany.com rely on Pulse Commerce to improve order turnaround, increase customer satisfaction, and optimize inventory control and fulfillment costs. To learn more about how Pulse Commerce can increase your business performance by 20% or more, please visit http://www.pulse-commerce.com or follow @pulse-commerce on Twitter.