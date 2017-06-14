Harkcon, Inc. Launches Harkcon Academy

Organizations and their people face increasingly complex and challenging situations in today’s world. Leadership and foresight matter, and getting caught unprepared leads to short-sighted responses creating even greater challenges down the road. Harkcon Academy stands ready to ensure leaders are primed to respond to anything!

Our dual focus on leadership development and emergency incident response are aimed at caring for your people and giving them the opportunity to achieve extraordinary results while working towards a common goal. Our training, professional development, and consulting services launch from this foundation. Our team of accomplished professionals and renowned keynote speakers has excelled for decades across a broad spectrum of industries at leading people and teams to the highest levels of achievement. Let us help you do the same.

"Harkcon Academy has been a dream of ours for years. We are thrilled to launch, and are very excited to bring this expertise and the amazing people involved to the market" stated Dr. Kevin Harkins, Harkcon’s Chief Executive Officer. "We believe passionately in the dignity of labor and the importance of understanding how important work is in our lives. Leaders are compelled to be prepared and create an environment where people are respected, developed, and can thrive. This is the foundational concept this organization is built on."

For a more detailed list of our training offerings, or questions and inquiries, please visit our website http://www.harkconacademy.com

ABOUT HARKCON, INC.

Harkcon, Inc. provides a wide range of comprehensive organizational and workforce performance analysis and customized, innovative solutions in the public and private sectors. Focusing on analysis and solutions that improve worker, workplace, and organizational performance, Harkcon specializes in identifying the needs of a workforce and the appropriate organizational, leadership, and management interventions required to bring motivation and performance to unprecedented levels.

A service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2005 and based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Harkcon was named to the Inc. 500/5000 List for the seventh consecutive year (2016) and has been named to Diversity Business's "Top Veteran Owned Business" and the Virginia Business and Virginia Chamber of Commerce's "Fantastic 50" list. Harkcon works on a variety of government and private industry projects across the country and around the world. For more information on Harkcon, Inc. and the services they provide, please visit http://www.harkcon.com.