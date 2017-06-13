When I tore my ACL, I loved using Excy in the weeks before my surgery because I could do a great upper body workout and burn calories and also gently strengthen my leg muscles to prep for a better recovery.

Excy (http://www.excy.com) today announced the new Excy XCS 200 Series, the world’s highest quality full body portable exercise bike and upper body ergometer with on-demand training. Designed and manufactured in the United States, the Excy XCS 200 pedal exerciser is available immediately and is now supported by a new 3rd party live streaming site at Excy.LIVE. The free Android app has also been completely revamped to match the coaching capabilities of the Excy iOS interval training mobile coaching application. Weighing just 14 pounds, yet offering a durable patented approach with 2 to 70 pounds of resistance, the Excy XCS 200 turns any chair into a recumbent exercise bike, works as upper body ergometer, offers a new stand-up unicycle experience, and now includes adjustable heights for desk cycling and more. The XCS 200 is uniquely built for heavy duty usage and offers a broad range of versatility for convenient full body training, rehab, and post rehab at home, work, or on the go.

“The road to recovering from or living with an injury isn’t just in the clinic. It’s at home, work, and wherever else life takes you,” said Erik Moen PT, Physical Therapist and CEO of Corpore Sano Physical Therapy in Kenmore, WA, who specializes in bike fit, physical therapy for injury recovery, and sports performance evaluation and improvement. “Most portable cycling ergometer equipment is only designed for very light loads or basic range of motion. Excy’s broad resistance range, versatility, and durability is up for the job throughout the entire rehab life cycle, from getting back range of motion to building endurance and strength for performance.”

MAKING A HEALTHY IMPACT

According to the CDC, 80 percent of American adults fail to meet the physical activity guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity and the American Heart Association estimates that sedentary jobs have increased 83 percent since 1950 with physically active jobs now making up less than 20 percent of our workforce. A recent study by the University of Sydney estimates that the costs of physical inactivity around the world is $67 billion in healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, revealing the enormous economic burden of increasingly sedentary societies from the morning commute driver’s seat, to the office chair, and then the couch at home. Research has shown that resistance training and high intensity interval training (HIIT) can have significant positive implications on people’s health regardless of age and in fact, improve age-related decline in muscle.

TURNING ANYTIME OR ANYWHERE INTO AN OPPORTUNITY TO EXERCISE

Since launching its successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2015, Excy has focused on eliminating the obstacles of time and space for exercise, even with competing demands of busy to-do lists, small spaces, injury, and chronic illness. Excy has had some amazing early success in advancing people’s exercise goals since shipping its first product just over a year ago. The broad range of Excy riders include fitness beginners to competitive athletes, those suffering from injuries like torn ACLs, frozen shoulders, joint pain from running, and from diseases like MS, Parkinson’s, and diabetes.

“With a torn ACL, I loved using Excy in the weeks before surgery for a great upper body workout and to burn calories, while also gently strengthening my leg muscles to prep for a better recovery,” said Sarah Daniels, a technology industry entrepreneur and busy mom. “Two days after surgery, I was back at it with using Excy for upper body workouts in a fun and effective way. And three weeks after surgery, I started using Excy for rehab with permission of my PT. Now, one year later, I use Excy several times a week and feel strong.”

“Excy has been in our clinic since October and I’ve been amazed by the system’s overall versatility and durability, yet very small footprint,” said Bill Hayner, PT, OCS, and FAAOMPT with MTI Physical Therapy in Bellevue, WA. “I love the heavier duty approach of the new XCS model and believe Excy can make a positive impact in home training, whether rehab, post rehab, or just wanting more movement. I think people will be impressed with Excy as an exercise bike, but find an unexpected friend in using Excy as an upper body arm bike, where you can actually burn more calories than spinning with your legs.”

EXCY XCS 200 IS WORLD CLASS QUALITY IN A TINY PACKAGE

**Indoor / outdoor compact and portable design offers minimal footprint that folds for easy storage and transport. Other portable exercise bikes and ergometers on the market have had to sacrifice high levels of intensity and ranges of resistance because the devices aren't durable enough. For example, they scoot away from the user at moderate levels of intensity or have weight limitations. Excy has eliminated these challenges with a patented approach that allows riders to use their body weight and a flexible material called the Excy Keeper to stabilize the Excy cycling system from slipping even at high levels of intensity and resistance. Carry and storage size: L30” x W15”x H5.5.”

**Full body versatility allows riders to conveniently and quietly rotate between over 100 different aerobic and anaerobic arm and leg workouts on the fly. Bi-directional resistance is adjustable from 2 to 70 pounds to match or exceed the calorie expenditure and strength training offered in similar high-end equipment like BowFlex Max, Peloton Cycle, Krankcycle, Total Gym, and row machines frequently found in CrossFit gyms.

**Quick and easy set up makes it simple to use the Excy XCS 200 as a recumbent exercise bike, upper body arm bike, full body resistance-based gym, or a stand-up step machine and unicycle. Because of its small size and simplicity, it’s easy to do while watching TV or anywhere at home with the family, on the go with friends, in the office at your desk, or while traveling for work or pleasure. Excy can quickly be adjusted to accommodate anyone from children through 6’6” tall adults.

**Durable metal framework has been engineered for maximum stability to hold up to high force heavy-duty workout loads and the rigors of life. There are no weight restrictions except for the standing cycling position, which is 220 pounds.

FREE LIVE AND ON-DEMAND TRAINING

**Live streaming challenges online at Excy.LIVE, Facebook, and YouTube allow riders to follow live or tune into later to fit their mood and schedule. With the launch of Excy.LIVE, Excy now has the ability to turn over its website to 3rd party contributors, which allows physical therapists, doctors, personal trainers, and customers to share Excy tips directly on the Excy website and across social media. Training is accessible through Excy’s Android and iOS app.

**On-demand coaching with visual and audio prompts to guide you through customized interval training or Excy’s library of HIIT workouts anywhere, anytime. Riders can listen to their own music to get pumped up.

**Results tracking to monitor duration, estimated calories, location, and power output over time in the Excy iOS and Android mobile coaching applications. Motivation photos can be uploaded for inspirational reminders, and goals can be set.

**Flexibility to tap into your favorite health applications or gear of choice to further enhance the Excy experience, whether using services like Peloton or Zwift's live streaming app for people who want official spinning classes, Fitness Blender for workout program ideas to apply to Excy, or use other trackers like FitBit, Apple Watch, Garmin, and Wahoo RPM Cadence sensor to capture additional data.

“New and old injuries, disease diagnosis, or living with limited mobility, combined with today’s busy way of life makes getting enough exercise challenging for most,” said Michele Mehl, founder & CEO of Excy. “So we set out to turn ordinary moments that are typically inactive into fun opportunities for high quality exercise in a highly convenient and efficient way. That could mean full body strength training during your favorite Netflix binge with the family, quick intense high resistance interval bursts at your desk, or spinning from a hotel room while traveling.”

Visit Excy.Live or the Excy YouTube channel at http://www.excy.video.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Excy XCS 200 Series includes four models and starts at $499. Systems are available immediately for purchase at http://www.excy.com. Excy will continue to sell its lighter weight 10-pound XCT 100 Series, which offers 0 to 30+ pounds of resistance and starts at $599.

ABOUT EXCY

Excy is a lifestyle health and exercise brand committed to delivering better and different ways to conveniently connect exercise to our lives at home, work, and on the go. Excy, short for “exercise cycling”, provides a commercial grade total body cycling ergometer with the widest range of adjustable resistance. Merging innovative hardware and software provides riders with a personal mobile coach for on-demand training whenever and wherever they want. For more information visit http://www.excy.com. Follow Excy on social media.