The 6th annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ awards were announced today with Toyota Motor Corporation leading the way with nine total awards, including the Lexus Best Value Luxury brand award in the SUV/Crossover category. Honda’s performance was also impressive, winning the Best Value brand award for non-luxury SUVs, Crossovers, & Vans along with four Best Value model awards, including the 6-time titleholder Honda CR-V.

The three other brand award winners, Mazda (Best Value Passenger Car), BMW (Best Value Luxury Car), and Ford (Best Value Pickup) each claimed brand awards for the second year in a row. Other brands with multiple models winning Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards were Kia, Audi, and Volvo. Overall, over half of all model-level winners returned as repeat champions of their segments.

“We saw numerous repeat winners this year,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “When manufacturers measure and manage a vehicle’s total cost of ownership, they are able to consistently deliver high value to consumers year after year.”

Using a statistical model and the eight ownership cost factors, Vincentric identifies the Best Value in Canada winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Ownership costs measured included depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using a range of annual kilometer intervals and insurance profiles.

