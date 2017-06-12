Drone Hero Finalists to Battle it Out in Brussels!

On June 21st and 22nd the curtain will fall on the Drone Hero Europe contest. Ten nominees from six European countries will battle it out to win one of the coveted Drone Hero Awards. And the stakes are high! Not only do the winners get to pride themselves on being ‘the best Europe has to offer in drones’, but they also get to go to Las Vegas!

Last week, a jury of international drone professionals, selected ten finalists out of more than thirty submissions. “A difficult task,” said jury president Peter Van Blyenburgh. “But we managed and are very happy with the high level of contestants that are now in the final stage of the competition.”

On June 21st and 22nd these ten finalists will battle it out at the Commercial UAV Expo Europe in Brussels. They will each deliver a short pitch to convince the jury that they are the best Europe has to offer in five categories: innovation, creativity, international potential, best start-up and highest potential overall. A Public Drone Award is a sixth category: votes for this are open until June 22nd, 12 a.m. on http://www.dronecommunity.eu.

The 2017 Drone Hero Europe finalists are:



High potential: Unifly (BEL) & DroneRadar (POL)

Creative: Drones4right2life (POR) & UCL (BEL)

Innovative: Voliro (SWI) & Mine Kafon (NED)

Start-up: Vectrino (CRO) & Cargocopter (BEL)

International: Ampyx Power (NED) & DroneGrid (BEL)

Special guests at the award ceremony!

On June 22nd, the winners of all the categories will be known. Special guests, Jan Jambon, Belgian Minister of Security, and Steven Vandeput, Belgian Minister of Defence will make an appearance and hand over the awards to the winners.

To attend, just head over to the website of Commercial UAV Expo Europe to register. In addition to the Drone Hero Contest, Commercial UAV Expo features over 60 booths of UAV/UAS solutions, 22 vendor presentations, 3 keynote speakers, 40 expert presenters and many networking opportunities open to full conference pass holders. You don’t want to miss this unique event! Registration is available here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/uave0617/start.asp?sc+205338

Useful links:

Drone Hero Europe: https://www.dronecommunity.biz/drone-hero-europe/

Vote for the Public Hero: https://www.dronecommunity.biz/drone-hero-europe/candidates-vote/

Jury: https://www.dronecommunity.biz/drone-hero-europe/jury/

Nominees: https://www.dronecommunity.biz/drone-hero-europe/nominees-2017/

Award Ceremony: https://www.dronecommunity.biz/award-ceremony/

Commercial UAV Expo Europe: http://www.expouav.com/europe

About Commercial UAV Expo Europe

Commercial UAV Expo Europe, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market in Europe covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). It will take place at the SQUARE in Brussels 20-22 June 2017. Learn more at http://www.expouav.com/europe. Commercial UAV Expo Europe is organized by Diversified Communications, which also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Americas, International LiDAR Mapping Forum and SPAR3D Expo and Conference among many other events.

For comments or more information, contact:

Mark Vanlook – EUKA – 0495 58 71 65 – mark.vanlook(at)euka.org

Kevin Logist – EUKA – 0472 42 05 79 – kevin.logist(at)euka.org

Lee Corkhill – Diversified Communications – 207.842-5520 lcorkhill(at)divcom.com