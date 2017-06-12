We are very proud of our team’s achievements in earning this prestigious recognition, as this exciting news of our finalist standing comes on the heels of our being named a 2017 Partner of the Year award winner.

Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to announce it is a finalist for two Microsoft IMPACT Awards: CRM Partner of the Year and the Winning Together Award.

Each year, Microsoft Canada hosts the IMPACT Awards to celebrate innovation in technology recognizing the outstanding work Microsoft partners do to deliver virtually seamless solutions to customers. The IMPACT Awards showcase the excellence and innovation within the Canadian Partner community. The winners will be announced at the Canadian regional keynote on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 in Washington D.C.

“We are honored to be named finalist for two IMPACT Awards this year,” said Michael Strand, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, at Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. “We are very proud of our team’s achievements in earning this prestigious recognition, as this exciting news of our finalist standing comes on the heels of our being named a 2017 Partner of the Year award winner. Our longstanding commitment to Microsoft Cloud solutions that evolve with industry trends has enabled us to provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

Awards were presented in several categories, and Hitachi Solutions Canada was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Customer Relationship Management and innovation in partnering with XRM Vision.

The Cloud Customer Relationship Management Partner of the Year Award will recognize an exceptional partner who has exceled in providing their customers solutions for sales automation, marketing automation, social engagement or customer service.

The Winning Together Award represents a collaboration between Microsoft partners, where they leverage each other’s diverse strengths to solve increasingly complex customer problems. This Award was designed to showcase how partners work together to build positive and profitable businesses.

