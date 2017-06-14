Saint Francis Healthcare announced the addition of pioneering vascular and interventional radiologist Mark J. Garcia, M.D., F.S.I.R., F.A.C.R to our medical staff at Saint Francis Healthcare.

Dr. Garcia has over 20 years of experience treating patients using image-guided techniques that include X-ray, ultrasound, CT and MRI. The techniques are minimally invasive, using needles and small catheters to direct treatment rather than surgical incisions. He treats patients with many conditions, from peripheral arterial disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins and pulmonary embolism to many types of cancer, spinal fractures, uterine fibroids and more.

As one of the first physicians in the world to successfully treat chronic DVT, Dr. Garcia has brought hope and improved quality of life for many of his patients suffering from Post Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS). Chronic DVT is a condition in which a clot hardens and scars veins, hampering blood flow and causing PTS. Dr. Garcia’s revolutionary technique involves inserting a small catheter with tiny transmitters that emit ultrasound waves into the vein. He has been able to demonstrate that the ultrasound waves, in combination with balloon angioplasty, have been successful in reopening the vein. Patients reported a significant reduction and even resolution of pain and ulcers following the procedure.

Dr. Garcia will perform his first chronic DVT procedure at Saint Francis on a patient from Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, June 12. The administrators at Saint Francis hope that this will become the Comprehensive Vein Center.

Dr. Garcia is the Medical Director and President of Vascular & Interventional Associates of Delaware and EndoVascular Consultants, housed at Suite 401 in Saint Francis Healthcare’s Medical Office Building. In the past, he treated patients at Christiana Care Health Services as a staff physician in interventional radiology. While there, he also served as Chief of Interventional Radiology, Medical Director of the Center for Comprehensive Venous Health, as well as Medical Director of the Center for Heart & Vascular Health Peripheral Labs. He also started and directed the accredited interventional radiology fellowship training program.

Dr. Garcia is board certified by the American Board of Radiology, with added qualification in interventional radiology. He completed his residency in 1994 at St. Francis Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., and a fellowship in cardiovascular and interventional radiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Radiology as well as the Society of Interventional Radiology and was voted a Delaware Top Doctor in 2010 and 2014. He received the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Distinguished Clinical Study for his ACCESS PTS Study in 2015. His studies have been published in more than 20 scholarly medical journals, and he has presented his research and a variety of techniques at conferences and symposiums worldwide.

Dr. Garcia will unveil groundbreaking research in New Orleans this week (June 14-17, 2017) in a presentation at the Society of Vascular Medicine’s 28th Annual Scientific Meeting. Please join Saint Francis in welcoming Dr. Garcia to their team.

