Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Present at ACI’s Wage & Hour Forum

Shareholders James M. Nelson and Natasha L. Wilson of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present at ACI’s 30th National Forum on Wage & Hour Claims and Class Actions. The two-day event will take place June 12-13 at the Park Lane Hotel in New York, NY.

Nelson will present on the panel, “Effective Strategies for Equal Pay Litigation: Addressing the Recent Rapid Rise in Equal Pay Class Actions, Understanding and Mastering These Cases and Mitigating Your Litigation Risks.” The panel will discuss heightened pay equity laws enacted across the states; how new state laws are changing standards; key takeaways from recent, notable pay equity litigation; and proven strategies for mitigating the risk of equal pay litigation, among other related topics.

Wilson will speak on the topic, “Examining the Latest Wage & Hour Exposures by Key Industry: The Latest Regulatory, Enforcement and Claims Trends Being Seen in the Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education and Retail/Service Industries and Beyond.” The panel discussion will provide an overview of the top industries being hit with wage and hour claims and enforcement efforts.

Nelson is Co-Chair of the firm’s National Labor & Employment Practice’s ERISA Litigation team and Chair of the Sacramento Labor & Employment Practice. He represents employers and ERISA plan fiduciaries in matters concerning ERISA compliance, fiduciary responsibility, collective bargaining, wage and hour, employee benefits, safety, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment issues.

Wilson, Co-Chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice, focuses her practice on labor and employment law, and devotes her legal practice to representing management in all aspects of employment law, from prevention and compliance issues to arbitration and litigation. She has litigated a wide variety of employment issues on the federal, state, and local levels before courts and administrative agencies.

