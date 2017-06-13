Jilly, Take Your Dog To Work Day participant PSI has heard from companies across the United States, as well as Canada, Belgium, Ireland, England, Brazil, the Philippines and Australia, who are planning to participate on June 23.

“How Take Your Dog To Work Day Is Changing Lives” is the title of an article recently published by Reader's Digest, but it is also a legacy that Take Your Dog To Work Day® creator Pet Sitters International (PSI) takes very seriously. Friday, June 23, marks PSI’s 19th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day (TYDTWDay®) event and campaign, which encourages employers across the United States—and around the globe—to open their doors to employees’ dogs for one fun summer Friday each year to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions.

When PSI created Take Your Dog To Work Day® in 1999, PSI President Patti Moran says the day was initially met with skepticism. For nearly two decades, however, large, small and mid-sized companies have answered the call, celebrating dogs at work and often also raising money for local pet-rescue organizations and animal shelters.

This year, PSI is also using the campaign to raise awareness and funds for Pet for Patriots, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that helps veterans and military members adopt the most overlooked shelter pets, offering them a second chance at life through adoption. Pet lovers are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to Pets for Patriots through the Take Your Dog To Work Day online donation page.

“While TYDTWDay offers a fun opportunity to have dogs at work, its purpose since the inaugural celebration has always been to encourage pet adoptions,” explained Beth Stultz, PSI vice-president and TYDTWDay spokesperson. “Pets for Patriots helps give adult, special needs and large-breed dogs a second chance through their military-adoption programs, and PSI is thrilled to be able to use our international campaign to raise awareness of such a worthy cause.”

While companies are not required to sign up or contact PSI prior to participating, Stultz reports that PSI has heard from companies across the United States, as well as Canada, Belgium, Ireland, England, Brazil, the Philippines and Australia, who are planning to participate on June 23.

“One work day can change a pet’s entire life,” is the 2017 event theme and highlights the goal behind the day—that through the presence of dogs at work, those who witness the special human-pet bond firsthand will be encouraged to adopt new best friends of their own. PSI finds that companies are eager to participate to offer a fun perk for employees, as well as to give back to their local pet communities.

“Many businesses look for ways to do more than simply allow dogs at work for the day,” explained Stultz. “We hear from participating companies that partner with local shelters or rescue groups to allow them to bring in adoptable pets, host benefit luncheons or charity auctions, or plan contests such as dog-owner lookalike competitions to raise money for local pet-related organizations.”

PSI encourages businesses interested in participating in Take Your Dog To Work Day to visit takeyourdog.com to download the free toolkit, which includes step-by-step instructions for planning an event and a sample “dogs at work” policy, as well as various other event materials. To learn more about PSI and its TYDTWDay event, visit http://www.petsit.com. To learn more about Pets for Patriots, visit http://www.petsforpatriots.org.

###

About Pet Sitters International:

Founded by Patti J. Moran in 1994, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world’s largest educational association for professional pet sitters and represents more than 6,000 member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI created TYDTWDay in 1999 as a way to give back to the pet community from which its members earn their living. To learn more about TYDTWDay, visit http://www.takeyourdog.com. To learn more about PSI or to find a local professional pet sitter, visit http://www.petsit.com.