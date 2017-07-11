Induction Heat Treating Services Company Continues to Thrive

We plan to continue our mission and will continue to grow by adding more satellite plants over the next few years.

Zion Industries, an induction heat treating company founded in Northeast Ohio, has been a leader in heat treating solutions for part manufacturers. Since its founding in 1977, Zion Industries has stayed true to its original focus as specialized induction heat treating experts delivering unmatched customer service.

With plants located in Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan, the company is now celebrating its 40th year in business and will have individual celebrations at each location. In addition to a summer picnic, each plant is planning a service project within their community in late summer or early fall.

Bob Puls Sr. founded the company with only one induction heat treating machine and two employees - he and his wife, Dorothy. Zion’s headquarters moved to their current building in Valley City in 1984 and has had several building expansions over the years to accommodate for business growth. Across all locations, the company has grown to over 100 employees and owns more than 30 heat treating machines. Zion attributes much of its success to following four core values as a company, including devoted to honesty, passionate for the customer, committed to quality, and dedicated to family.

While the company’s primary strength continues to be its induction heat treating services, Zion has explored other lines of business over the years, like building and selling custom induction equipment. Bobby Puls, son of Bob Puls, has been the acting president for 14 years and says, “We plan to continue our mission and will continue to grow by adding more satellite plants over the next few years.” While Bob Puls Sr. is retired, he continues to consult as needed with his son about the business.

In recognition of 40 years in business, Zion has developed a video detailing how the company was started and the circumstances that led to opening additional plants. Watch the video here: http://www.zioninduction.com/induction-heating-video-zion-anniverary

ABOUT ZION

Zion Industries, Inc. is an induction heat treating company with facilities in Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan. We specialize in high volume induction heating solutions and process development, including personalized consulting for every customer. Zion Industries is committed to the highest quality induction heat treating. With over 40 years of experience, our manufacturing partners trust Zion Industries to deliver unparalleled customer service and turnaround.