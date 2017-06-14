“Knowing exactly where all your certification materials are, and having the ability to efficiently store and retrieve critical documentation greatly increases a transit organization’s chances of effectively defending an audit.”

This week at the APTA Rail Conference in Baltimore, OTB Solutions announced major upgrades to their Safety and Security Information Management Systems. New capabilities include Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) certification, substance abuse tracking, and enhanced functionality for the core Safety and Security Certification management system.

“With the release of our cloud delivered Certification Management System, clients will be able to tackle the business processes supporting their compliance with regulatory requirements such as those described in FTA Cirucular 5800.1…the tool picks up where SSMP’s stop,” said Dick Federle, Senior Manager at OTB Solutions.

The new enhancements continue OTB’s effort to streamline and automate common transit agency processes, so that customers immediately notice improvements in work flow, project organization, and task completion. The new enhancements are design to integrate seamlessly with existing systems to provide a consolidated and streamlined work environment.

“The new system upgrades provide a level of automation that no other system can match,” said Mr. Federle.

“Knowing exactly where all your certification materials are, and having the ability to efficiently store and retrieve critical documentation greatly increases a transit organization’s chances of effectively defending an audit.”

OTB’s Safety and Security Information Management Systems enables organizations to store information on all certifiable items through one easy to use system. It tracks items from preliminary engineering through final design to revenue operations and provides robust workflow management, document storage, and reporting capabilities. The new release enhances these features and extends them to LRV certification. An additional module stores substance abuse testing information to ensure fairness and compliance with local and federal regulations.

Information about Safety and Security Information Management Systems is available at http://www.otbsolutions.com/apta.

OTB Solutions

Founded in 2002, OTB Solutions is a worldwide leader in business process management and automation solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help smart people solve tough problems.