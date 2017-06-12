SECOND FLOOR STEREO's new EP, "Blue Tattoo" Not only is SECOND FLOOR STEREO one of the most fun projects I've ever done, it also allows us to make music the way we want to.

Nashville-based SECOND FLOOR STEREO will release their debut EP, "Blue Tattoo," on June 16th - available on all digital platforms including iTunes. To celebrate, the band will headline a live show at The High Watt (One Cannery Row, Nashville, TN) on June 14th with special guests Kid Politics and Branan Murphy. For tickets and information, go to TicketFly.com.

The Nashville-based pop/punk band is made up of Brantley Pollock (vocals/guitar) and Erich Sandersfeld (drummer/producer), who individually have an impressive amount of experience in the entertainment industry. Pollock has appeared in numerous television projects on ABC, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, as well as several feature films including "An Evergreen Christmas," in which he co-starred with Robert Loggia, Naomi Judd and Booboo Stewart. Sandersfeld has worked on records for artists at Capitol, Sony and Universal, among others. All of SECOND FLOOR STEREO’s material is recorded and mixed by Sandersfeld, giving them the unique sound that their fans know and love.

SECOND FLOOR STEREO came together in 2015 through their mutual love of “pop/punk,” and they’re quickly gaining fans by fusing elements of punk rock and pop music, combining uptempo arrangements with driving electric guitar hooks and catchy, pop-driven choruses. The two were introduced through a mutual friend and just for fun, wrote a song together with Sandersfeld producing. The two enjoyed the process so much they decided to continue creating tunes - several of which are featured on "Blue Tattoo."

“Not only is SECOND FLOOR STEREO one of the most fun projects I've ever done, it also allows us to make music the way we want to,” says Pollock. "There is no creative leash, there isn't a third-party vision that we're having to adapt to. It's awesome.” Sandersfeld agrees, adding, “I told people in my home town that I was going to move to Nashville and play drums in a punk band, and was kind of joking, but it’s happening so that’s cool I guess. My goal is to be successful enough as a band so I can quit my job at Starbucks.”

For more information, visit the band’s official website at https://secondfloorstereo.com.