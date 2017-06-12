The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform is the result of the learnings taken from more than 500 credit and receivables transformation projects for companies such as Starbucks, adidas Group, P&G, McKesson and COTY.

HighRadius Corporation is demonstrating the potential of the Integrated Receivables (IR) platform at the Credit Institute National Conference (CIC), Canada’s #1 Credit Conference from June 13 – 16, 2017. The Integrated Receivables platform eliminates the manual intervention of analysts across teams, reducing cycle time of intra-department and inter-department processes, consequently reducing DSO. Finance professionals visiting the conference should request a demo at HighRadius Exhibit Booth #9.

Credit-to-cash processes have traditionally been unable to work like a tightly-knit system due to isolated piecemeal technologies for each part of the process. To enable A/R process to truly work together, HighRadiusTM Integrated Receivables platform serves as an end-to-end, real-time integrated solution suite for credit, collections, deductions, invoicing, cash application and payments.

An integrated credit-to-cash process could be envisioned with this business case. Consider the scenario where a customer credit limit utilization is reaching 100% in the credit module, the collections module would then automatically generate and send an invoice past-due notice via email. Subsequently, the buyer opens the email hyperlink and makes a payment via the self-service EIPP module, orchestrating an integrated receivables business process.

“The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform is the result of the learnings taken from more than 500 credit and receivables transformation projects for companies such as Starbucks, adidas Group, P&G, McKesson and COTY,” said Alex Levy, Director of Business Development for Canada at HighRadius.

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides an Integrated Receivables Platform to optimize receivables and payments functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions, and electronic billing and payment processing. The Integrated Receivables platform allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers via the RadiusOne TM network, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius TM solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operation efficiency, enabling companies to achieve an ROI in just a few months.

