Electro Optical Industries to Exhibit at QIRT Conference 2017

At July’s Quantitative InfraRed Thermography conference (QIRT-Asia 2017), held in Daejeon, South Korea, Santa Barbara-based, Electro Optical Industries will attend for the first time. The bi-annual international conference and exposition brings together Infrared Thermography (IRT) specialists from industries and academia to discuss groundbreaking ideas and developments in the field.

As specialists in electro-optics since 1964, Electro Optical Industries manufactures a wide range of blackbodies, collimators, test benches,integrating spheres and other specialized products to provide leading-edge IR test equipment to universities, research labs, manufacturers and test centers all over the world. Along with their South Korean partner, SS Tech, EOI will be displaying several of their high-performance solutions to accurately test and calibrate systems from visible to far IR cameras and multi-spectral sensors for civil, industrial and defense applications.

The QIRT Conference will take place from July 2nd-6th at the Interciti Hotel, in Daejon, Republic of Korea. For more information on the conference, visit: http://qirtasia2017.com/

About the Company: Electro-Optical Industries is a world leader in electro optics and infrared test equipment, thermographic cameras for process control monitoring and infrared wide area surveillance systems for protection of a variety of applications. Founded in 1964, Electro-Optical Industries has products in over 45 different countries with a customer list of over 1,000, including some of the best-known companies worldwide.